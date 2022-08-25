Here’s Another Mustang Fastback Humanity Has Been Ridiculously Cruel To

As far as the muscle under the hood was concerned, the 1967 Mustang debuted with several notable changes, and most engines continued to be available on the model year 1968, obviously with a series of occasional updates.
The base six-cylinder was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, which in 1967 developed 120 horsepower. It was installed on T-code Mustangs, and obviously, it was the best choice for someone who wanted to drive the pony without keeping an eye on the fuel indicator.
Customers who wanted the V8 magic under the hood could choose one of the many options available for this model year.
First of all, it was the 289 (4.7-liter) available in either 2-barrel or 4-barrel configurations. The first of them was installed on the C-code Ford Mustang, whereas the latter was available on the A-code models. The more powerful units included the 289 HiPo with 271 horsepower and the 390 (6.4-liter) fitted on the rare S-code Mustang and rated at 320 horsepower.
This 1967 fastback was born with a V8 under the hood, but as you can clearly see in the photos, what’s hiding under the hood right now is nothing but fresh air.
It’s pretty clear humanity has been extremely cruel to this Mustang, as the car has probably spent a very long time under the clear sky. It clearly comes in a super-challenging condition, so it requires a lot of rust fixes – the floors, for instance, look completely wrecked, so be ready for some panel replacements.
Needless to say, while the Mustang still fights for a second chance, there’s no doubt that bringing it back to the road is going to be a massive project. The bidding for the car is currently underway, and the top offer already exceeds $10,600.
However, eBay seller b_and_m_specialty_cars has also enabled a reserve, and at the time of writing, it is yet to be met.
