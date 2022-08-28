Shaquille O'Neal Gets a Surprise Knock-Out by Hasbulla on His Own Yacht

A funny video appeared on Twitter with Hasbulla making fun of Shaq, and it seems like he is not afraid of the 7-foot-1-inch (2.16m) and 325-pound (147kg) ex NBA Champion. With such a big hit, Hasbulla should compete in some MMA Championships, and surely, he will win.
Hasbulla Magomedov is a TikTok and Instagram star that became famous for the funny fighting videos, pranks, and spoof videos that he is posting. He might look small, but his actual age is 19 years old, his height is about 3-foot-3-inch tall (1m), and he was born with a rare condition called growth hormone deficiency.
The funny incident happened on Shaq’s yacht, funnily named “Free-Throw,” a joke from his early days for being a bad free thrower alongside his NBA career.
Pershing 72 is the vessel that Shaq owns, a $1.7 million superyacht launched in 2008 by Pershing shipyard and was refitted in 2018. It can accommodate up to 6 guests during the night and 12 during the day in 3 extravagant rooms, which include a Master Suite, a double stateroom, and a twin room.
Anyway, back to the topic at hand, Shaq has been taking social media as a serious hobby in the past couple of years. He has been regularly posting funny videos or mock dances. Well, now he used his stature as a prop for his jokes. While enjoying the open water, Hasbulla pretends to hit Shaq while the NBA star acts as if he got knocked out. A very wholesome moment arises soon after, when they both give each other a thumbs up, clearly showing they are having a good time.
This superyacht is also super speedy, with a cruise speed of 35 knots (65 kph/40 mph) and a max speed of 40 knots (74 kph/46 mph), and a length of 22.26m (73 feet). Inside this sea masterpiece, we find a lovely light brown wood panel and neutral colors, which relax not only your body but your eyes too. A lavish sunpad is present on the aft deck, together with an alfresco dining area. Here, the wood stairs will bring you right into the crystal-clear water for a cooling sensation during the hot summer days.
On the foredeck, we find another sunbathing area because you can never have too many. This superb boat comes with a few water toys, such as water skis and snorkeling gear, for a bit of fun in the water.
The funny incident happened on Shaq’s yacht, funnily named “Free-Throw,” a joke from his early days for being a bad free thrower alongside his NBA career.
Pershing 72 is the vessel that Shaq owns, a $1.7 million superyacht launched in 2008 by Pershing shipyard and was refitted in 2018. It can accommodate up to 6 guests during the night and 12 during the day in 3 extravagant rooms, which include a Master Suite, a double stateroom, and a twin room.
Anyway, back to the topic at hand, Shaq has been taking social media as a serious hobby in the past couple of years. He has been regularly posting funny videos or mock dances. Well, now he used his stature as a prop for his jokes. While enjoying the open water, Hasbulla pretends to hit Shaq while the NBA star acts as if he got knocked out. A very wholesome moment arises soon after, when they both give each other a thumbs up, clearly showing they are having a good time.
This superyacht is also super speedy, with a cruise speed of 35 knots (65 kph/40 mph) and a max speed of 40 knots (74 kph/46 mph), and a length of 22.26m (73 feet). Inside this sea masterpiece, we find a lovely light brown wood panel and neutral colors, which relax not only your body but your eyes too. A lavish sunpad is present on the aft deck, together with an alfresco dining area. Here, the wood stairs will bring you right into the crystal-clear water for a cooling sensation during the hot summer days.
On the foredeck, we find another sunbathing area because you can never have too many. This superb boat comes with a few water toys, such as water skis and snorkeling gear, for a bit of fun in the water.
@Hasbulla_NFT almost knocked me out pic.twitter.com/EREtZJGCOR— SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 27, 2022