Another Yacht Owned by a Russian Oligarch Has To Deal With International Authorities

This specific Yacht belongs to Andrey Guryev, who appeared on the sanctions list issued by the U.S., UK, and EU just after the Russian-Ukrainian conflict started. Alfa Nero has been docked in Falmouth Harbour since February 2022 due to the geopolitical situation.
A help request from the Government of the U.S. was filed to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. The request included searching the vessel and interrogating the crew on it. Another request came from the FBI, to observe the operations, which the Director of Public Prosecution in Antigua and Barbuda, Anthony Armstrong also granted.
The yacht in question is a multi-award-winning vessel, built by Dutch shipyard Oceanco. Measuring 81.27m (266’88”). Constructed in 2007 and refitted in 2021, it has a cruising speed of 15 Knots (28 kph; 17 mph), and can reach a maximum speed of 20 Knots (37 kph; 23 mph).
This magnificent jewel has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is currently estimated at $81 million according to Forbes but it was listed for $190 million in September 2009. Alfa Nero takes its name from the Roman Emperor Nero. Just like the infamous emperor, this delight of the sea takes luxury and opulence to levels that boggle the mind.
The exterior was designed by Nuvolari Lenard, and it brought numerous design awards, including the Boat International Yacht of the Year. Sometimes the waters surrounding your floating palace are not fit for swimming. So naturally, if you are rich enough, you find a workaround.
A beach club area, complemented by one of the biggest swimming pools ever built on a luxury yacht decorates the outside of the vessel in a stunning fashion. The swimming pool is so huge that it can turn into a helipad. But don’t worry if you are not a fan of swimming outside where the sun could be a nuisance, an indoor pool with a full gym is there for you.
The interior is designed by Alberto Pinto and truly stands out even in the world of pleasure boats. This gorgeous vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests in a master suite, two double VIP cabins, two double guest cabins, and one twin stateroom. Up to twenty-six crew members are ready to provide their services and give the guests an unforgettable cruise.
The master suite is truly a work of art, including an office suite, a dressing area, a bathroom with a steam hot shower, and a hot tub. If this was not enough, a private outdoor patio comes with a second hot tub.
A luxurious beauty room is found inside, with the latest beauty treatments available. A spa is also present to make sure the guests can indulge in every comfort they could imagine on this exquisite superyacht.
An elevator is here to provide easy access throughout the multiple levels. For those feeling sporty after a bout in the gym, however, there is a staircase that wraps around the glass elevator.
The yacht in question is a multi-award-winning vessel, built by Dutch shipyard Oceanco. Measuring 81.27m (266’88”). Constructed in 2007 and refitted in 2021, it has a cruising speed of 15 Knots (28 kph; 17 mph), and can reach a maximum speed of 20 Knots (37 kph; 23 mph).
This magnificent jewel has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and is currently estimated at $81 million according to Forbes but it was listed for $190 million in September 2009. Alfa Nero takes its name from the Roman Emperor Nero. Just like the infamous emperor, this delight of the sea takes luxury and opulence to levels that boggle the mind.
The exterior was designed by Nuvolari Lenard, and it brought numerous design awards, including the Boat International Yacht of the Year. Sometimes the waters surrounding your floating palace are not fit for swimming. So naturally, if you are rich enough, you find a workaround.
A beach club area, complemented by one of the biggest swimming pools ever built on a luxury yacht decorates the outside of the vessel in a stunning fashion. The swimming pool is so huge that it can turn into a helipad. But don’t worry if you are not a fan of swimming outside where the sun could be a nuisance, an indoor pool with a full gym is there for you.
The interior is designed by Alberto Pinto and truly stands out even in the world of pleasure boats. This gorgeous vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests in a master suite, two double VIP cabins, two double guest cabins, and one twin stateroom. Up to twenty-six crew members are ready to provide their services and give the guests an unforgettable cruise.
The master suite is truly a work of art, including an office suite, a dressing area, a bathroom with a steam hot shower, and a hot tub. If this was not enough, a private outdoor patio comes with a second hot tub.
A luxurious beauty room is found inside, with the latest beauty treatments available. A spa is also present to make sure the guests can indulge in every comfort they could imagine on this exquisite superyacht.
An elevator is here to provide easy access throughout the multiple levels. For those feeling sporty after a bout in the gym, however, there is a staircase that wraps around the glass elevator.