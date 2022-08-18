Sports Billionaire’s New Superyacht Is a Massive Custom Toy for Lavish Family Vacations

When you’re a billionaire, the idea of a “family boat” looks very different – everyone has a sophisticated room, all the socializing and dining areas are very spacious, and the interior style is better than any luxury hotel could flaunt. Most importantly, there are 19 people on board just to handle this massive “toy” and cater to the owners.
Like most wealthy yacht owners, Terry Pegula switched from a previous, smaller model to one that’s longer and that boasts a massive volume. This is why it’s called Top Five II, while the “five” allegedly refers to his five children. Unlike other billionaires, Pegula didn’t want a flashy party boat, but a sophisticated family yacht with all the latest amenities.
Pegula started out in the oil industry back in the ‘80s, but later founded Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) mostly known for owning the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League, and the National Hockey League Team Buffalo Sabres. It seems that his previous pleasure craft was an American one, but for the Top Five II he switched to a Dutch builder, the Hakvoort Shipyard.
Two years ago, this became Royal Hakvoort, a prestigious designation that’s only given to family companies that reach 100 years of activity. In 2021, it would deliver the sports tycoon’s new custom toy – a 200-footer (61 meters) that boasts an incredible volume (almost 1,300 GT) for this size category.
Created by the acclaimed Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Diana Yacht Design, this luxurious vessel reveals an entire deck dedicated to the owner, featuring a lavish suite, a private al-fresco dining area, and a jacuzzi, plus five other cabins on the main deck.
According to the builder, what’s unique about this yacht is that the crew areas are “unusually large,” including private cabins for the captain, chief engineer, and first officer, plus an extra-large crew mess (dining area). That’s something that we should see more often on superyachts.
The upper deck is also impressive, sporting a generous swim pool with a massive BBQ, sun pads, sauna, and an indoor/outdoor lounge. In the evening, a large fire pit creates a magical atmosphere.
Like all Dutch superyacht, Top Five II also shows remarkable performance. Its twin Caterpillar engines allow it to reach more than 15 knots (17 mph/28kph) with an autonomous range of 4,200 nautical miles (4,800 miles/7,770 km) at cruising speed. Packed with advanced technology such as a premium dynamic positioning system, zero speed stabilizers, a chart system, and a sonar, this family boat can explore many remote heavens.
Although it was meant to be the billionaire’s family yacht, Top Five II also became one of the most impressive options on the luxury charter market, after becoming one of the newest yachts to join the market this year. But that comes at a price – more than $500, 000 per week, according to IYC.
