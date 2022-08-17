Millionaire’s Toy Is Still the Largest Yacht Ever Launched in Poland, Incredibly Glam

In places like the U.S. or UAE, millionaire owning a custom superyacht is as common as having a bunch of luxury cars in their garages. But to own the largest yacht ever launched in your country is a privilege that can only be enjoyed by those living in smaller states, where the yachting industry is still young.
Imagine having a yacht that was not only custom made, but also won prestigious awards and had a unique status, as the largest one ever launched in Poland. The mysterious millionaire who does own Viatoris wasn’t looking for world fame when he had this boat built for him, but only for a floating home that could become his family’s private haven.
According to a Boat International interview with Mikolaj Krol, CEO of Conrad, the shipyard that built Viatoris, the owner is “a modest guy” who preferred to stay out of the spotlight, even though his boat became famous internationally. After its launch in 2018, it won the 2019 World Superyacht Award. Four years later, it hasn’t been surpassed in size by any other vessel built in the country.
It was a real achievement for the Gdansk-based shipyard that started operating in 2003 and launched its first motor yacht in 2005. By the time the Viatoris project was being discussed, Conrad had built a solid reputation in the industry. The fact that the famous Reymond Langton and Diana Yacht Design agreed to work on the project proves it.
Viatoris (Latin for “traveler”) has a long story, despite its youthful age. The mysterious owner started discussing the project with Krol back in 2008. He had owned both a sailing yacht and a smaller motor yacht, and wanted a serious upgrade, which is why he was willing to wait for it.
Viatoris didn’t disappoint. Although it’s relatively small at 133 feet (40 meters), it was designed to feel as spacious as larger vessels. The layout includes five cabins that can accommodate up to ten guests, and plenty of luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, and a sauna.
The sauna is one of this yacht’s most striking features, because it’s located on the sundeck. This is what the owner wanted – a glass house that would allow anyone inside to relax while admiring the view and watching the yacht move. According to Krol, this was an architectural challenge, because the sundeck was already packed, plus a sauna has certain safety requirements. But it got done.
Viatoris’ interior is also remarkably luxurious for a yacht in this category. All the details exude elegance and sophistication. There’s an abundance of precious materials, including marble, onyx, and four types of wood – oak, mahogany, rosewood, and Makassar ebony. Most of the furniture and fixtures were custom made, including the doorknobs - $121 per piece, specially created by Turnstyle Designs.
Last but not least, the Polish yacht is equipped with Caterpillar engines that can reach 13 knots (14.9 mph/24 kph). It usually doesn’t travel very far, as it was meant to cruise mostly around Croatia.
Despite it being such a personal and unique project, it looks like Viatoris’ owner is ready to move on to something else. According to Denison, this special superyacht is up for grabs, with a $22.6 million price tag. However, this Polish yacht’s status is priceless. Despite it being such a personal and unique project, it looks like Viatoris’ owner is ready to move on to something else. According to Denison, this special superyacht is up for grabs, with a $22.6 million price tag. However, this Polish yacht’s status is priceless.
Imagine having a yacht that was not only custom made, but also won prestigious awards and had a unique status, as the largest one ever launched in Poland. The mysterious millionaire who does own Viatoris wasn’t looking for world fame when he had this boat built for him, but only for a floating home that could become his family’s private haven.
According to a Boat International interview with Mikolaj Krol, CEO of Conrad, the shipyard that built Viatoris, the owner is “a modest guy” who preferred to stay out of the spotlight, even though his boat became famous internationally. After its launch in 2018, it won the 2019 World Superyacht Award. Four years later, it hasn’t been surpassed in size by any other vessel built in the country.
It was a real achievement for the Gdansk-based shipyard that started operating in 2003 and launched its first motor yacht in 2005. By the time the Viatoris project was being discussed, Conrad had built a solid reputation in the industry. The fact that the famous Reymond Langton and Diana Yacht Design agreed to work on the project proves it.
Viatoris (Latin for “traveler”) has a long story, despite its youthful age. The mysterious owner started discussing the project with Krol back in 2008. He had owned both a sailing yacht and a smaller motor yacht, and wanted a serious upgrade, which is why he was willing to wait for it.
Viatoris didn’t disappoint. Although it’s relatively small at 133 feet (40 meters), it was designed to feel as spacious as larger vessels. The layout includes five cabins that can accommodate up to ten guests, and plenty of luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, and a sauna.
The sauna is one of this yacht’s most striking features, because it’s located on the sundeck. This is what the owner wanted – a glass house that would allow anyone inside to relax while admiring the view and watching the yacht move. According to Krol, this was an architectural challenge, because the sundeck was already packed, plus a sauna has certain safety requirements. But it got done.
Viatoris’ interior is also remarkably luxurious for a yacht in this category. All the details exude elegance and sophistication. There’s an abundance of precious materials, including marble, onyx, and four types of wood – oak, mahogany, rosewood, and Makassar ebony. Most of the furniture and fixtures were custom made, including the doorknobs - $121 per piece, specially created by Turnstyle Designs.
Last but not least, the Polish yacht is equipped with Caterpillar engines that can reach 13 knots (14.9 mph/24 kph). It usually doesn’t travel very far, as it was meant to cruise mostly around Croatia.
Despite it being such a personal and unique project, it looks like Viatoris’ owner is ready to move on to something else. According to Denison, this special superyacht is up for grabs, with a $22.6 million price tag. However, this Polish yacht’s status is priceless. Despite it being such a personal and unique project, it looks like Viatoris’ owner is ready to move on to something else. According to Denison, this special superyacht is up for grabs, with a $22.6 million price tag. However, this Polish yacht’s status is priceless.