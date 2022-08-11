Salt Lake City Billionaire Parting With His Incredible $68M Yacht After Just Two Years

Most of us would consider ourselves lucky for the chance to have our dream luxury toy built for us from scratch, but for a billionaire this is just routine. A routine that gets repeated regularly, as soon as it’s time for something bigger and shinier.
Dan Huish is one of those self-made billionaires that could inspire movies about the American dream. After turning a detergent business which he had started in college into an empire, he sold it and switched to a completely different sector – the outdoors. Huish Outdoors specializes in diving equipment, with Dan and his family apparently passionate about scuba diving.
It seems that he wanted a new, larger superyacht, just so that it could fit a professional diving center. Aptly-named Atomic, this spectacular 209-footer (63.7 meters) has much more than that. It was delivered in 2020 by VSY (Viareggio Superyachts), a younger Italian shipyard that has already built a solid reputation. An entire team of acclaimed designers, including Espen Oeino, worked on this masterpiece.
Atomic immediately stands out due to its distinctive light grey hull with a Monaco Red stripe. One of the most stunning master suites ever, the split-level stateroom has access to not just one, but 2 private terraces. Even the bathroom is spectacular, boasting custom glass artwork and a unique bathtub. Up to 15 more guests can be accommodated in the other luxurious cabins.
High ceiling and large windows throughout make this giant vessel feel even larger. The sundeck reveals a huge infinity spa pool that catches the eye with its contrasting red mosaics and glass bottom. Additionally, a fire pit and an al-fresco bar turn this into the perfect relaxation area. All the furniture on board is custom made, using rare and expensive materials, and every design detail was carefully thought out and impeccably done.
The main attraction is, of course, the state-of-the-art dive center. Also, Atomic was specifically equipped with the latest navigation and engine technology so that it could cruise through diving areas without negatively impacting the seafloor, which means that it’s quiet and exhaust-free. The 2 Caterpillar engines allow it to go as far as 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) while the 5,200-nautical mile (5,984 miles/9,630 km) range is enough to reach the best places for scuba diving.
After having owned other smaller boats, the fabulous Atomic should have been this billionaire’s ultimate luxury toy. But there’s probably something even better around the corner, since he’s willing to part with this bespoke superyacht for a whopping $68 million, according to the IYC listing. Such a young and impressive vessel won’t probably stay on the market for too long – there must be another billionaire with a sense of adventure out there.
