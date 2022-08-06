The Superyacht Callisto Built by Feadship Is Up for Sale for the First Time After

Yachts are the playground of the ultrarich, while superyachts are even more exclusive. But just because something is out of our reach, that does not mean we cannot daydream about owning such a toy. Today that is exactly what we can do, with a gorgeous 213 ft (65.2m) World cruiser, built to the highest standards, being up for sale.
This marvel is the creation of Feadship, a luxurious yacht builder founded in 1949 by six naval yards and De Voogt Naval Architects. After they agreed to take their high-quality products on the American market, they took the name under which they are known today.
Nowadays, Feadship is constituted out of two of the original yards and De Voogt Naval Architects. They are known for pushing the boundaries of luxury in yacht building well above what anybody would expect, seeking perfection in every area.
The Callisto is a contemporary-classic superyacht built by the original DeVries yard in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands. It serves as the perfect example of the company’s attention to detail and flawless vision when it comes to design.
Like any true superyacht, the Callisto is not meant for speed, as it can cruise at just 14 knots, but rather for outright opulence. The design revolves around lavish relaxation and entertainment, with no less than three decks.
The enormous sundeck evokes the feeling of a private pool, with a gigantic jacuzzi and an expansive sunbathing area at the front for the perfect Mediterranean tan. The picture would not be complete without the rear of the sundeck being adorned by a sumptuous dining area with enough plush sofas to accommodate all of your guests. However, the outside R&R is not limited to the ship itself, with two Hinckley tenders and diving equipment being available to those more adventurous.
If you get bored of being out in the sun, this superyacht does not just give you a splendid interior to relax in but also a gym where you can sweat away all the expensive champagne and lobster tails.
But the interior itself is no joke either, designed by Terence Disdale Design in light colors and classical furniture to give the ultimate sense of space and luxury. The Callisto can accommodate up to 12 guests in six separate ensuite cabins.
The 5 suites meant for guests are situated below aft and all superbly decorated and well crafted, with enough space to make you forget you’re on a yacht. Even so, they cannot hold a candle to the owner’s full-width suite on the main deck. That particular cabin is truly immense, with a large office and day room, a walk-in closet, and even separate bathrooms. Considering this gargantuan floating palace has multiple levels, an elevator provides easy access between them for both the guests and the crew.
Also available for the guests is the main saloon and dining room, decorated in the most sophisticated manner and able to seat up to 14 guests. Another spacious saloon completes the upper deck, and both are designed with an optimal guest/crew flow in mind for minimal disturbance.
Cherished by the owners, Callisto has been professionally maintained by the crew, with cost being of no object. The superyacht recently benefited from a multi-million dollar refit that was carried out at Feadship’s Amsterdam facility. The new owners will find Callisto in turn-key condition and ready to go anywhere, having undergone her fifteen-year Lloyds survey.
