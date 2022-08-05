Best Friends Forever: Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson Are Yachting Together in Italy

Singer Mary J. Blige and actress Taraji P. Henson are enjoying themselves on a lavish girls' trip on board a luxury yacht in Sardinia, Italy.
When you’re a grown-up, you always make plans to catch up with your close friends, but it almost never happens, due to everyone’s busy schedules. Luckily though, singer Mary J. Blige and actress Taraji P. Henson managed to align theirs and find time to jet off to Italy together, visiting Porto Cervo in Sardinia and enjoying the Mediterranean Sea.
The duo chartered a luxury yacht, where they danced on the deck, having the crew members cater to their every need. Unfortunately, the name of the yacht is not visible. The only inscription reads “Joy,” which could indicate the yacht’s name.
Currently, there are several yachts with that name, including a 229'9-ft (70-m) motor yacht built by the Dutch shipyard Feadship or a 75'6-ft (23-m) vessel by Filippetti Yachts. Unfortunately, there aren't enough details to establish whether the two were on either of these vessels, which are both available for charter in the Mediterranean.
The two famous women, who are both 51 years old, wore their swimsuits on deck and then hopped on a Sportsstuff Fiesta Island inflatable raft. The water toy can comfortably fit up to eight people and it includes a floating cooler by the raft and cup holders all around, plus comfortable mesh bottom seating. Mary and Taraji took out their rose glasses with them as they relaxed next to the luxury yacht, making it the ultimate girls’ trip.
Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson have been friends for over a decade after they co-starred in the 2009 movie I Can Do Bad All By Myself. Besides hanging out on the yacht, the two also ran into Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, and Diddy. The latter is vacationing with his family and girlfriend Yung Miami, on board Aalto yacht. But it looks like no one had as much fun as Mary and Taraji.
