King of Sweets Flaunts His Luxury Toy, One of the Most Stunning American Superyachts

While Dutch and Italian shipyards get the lion’s share of the world’s biggest and most spectacular luxury yachts, the American builder Trinity Yachts has also established a reputation as one of the elite manufacturers in the yachting world. A rare sight, this gorgeous pleasure craft is still one of the most representative models delivered by Trinity.
It’s not easy to keep up with all the superyachts that are currently parading on the infamous French Riviera. Each one has something unique that’s worth admiring. One of the beauties that were recently spotted at this wealthy yacht owners’ playground is the Cocoa Bean. Anchored off the Lerins Islands, it flaunted its spectacular 242-foot (73.8 meters) figure and dazzling dark blue hull.
Cocoa Bean might seem like an unusual name for a luxury yacht, but it makes sense once you know that its alleged owner could easily be considered the king of sweets. Ali Ghandour is a billionaire that made his fortune from candy, loukoum and marzipan. Gandour & Sons started out as a sweets manufacturer in Beirut, Lebanon, and became one of the largest food companies in the Middle East.
Truly fit for a billionaire, Cocoa Bean was the largest American-made yacht to be delivered in 2014, and the largest custom vessel built by Trinity. Anyone taking a closer look would be dazzled by its five tiered decks that cascade down to the sea level.
The main deck flaunts a massive beach club and water sports center at the stern, while the aft is a gorgeous lounge area, with aqua blue seating and elegant coffee tables. There’s another great seating area on the bridge deck, but the most attractive space for socializing is on the upper deck, complete with a jacuzzi and wet bar. This is also where a large observation lounge was integrated. For more intimacy and relaxation, the sundeck is the perfect spot.
The master’s suite is also on the main deck, boasting lavish en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, in addition to a private study and a separate lounge. Up to 10 guests can be accommodated across the other five staterooms, all located on the lower deck. Bespoke finishes and a neutral palette are the main characteristics of the Cocoa Bean’s interiors, designed by Evan K. Marshall. It’s not an ornate style, but it does exude opulence and sophistication.
This massive superyacht can hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph), powered by two Caterpillar engines. Its huge fuel tanks can hold 242,266 liters (64,000 gallons) of fuel, enough for an impressive range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,100 km).
If you’re wondering how much this American beauty is currently worth, it’s estimated at $90 million. But the sweets billionaire isn’t parting with his floating luxury toy, even after all this time.
Cocoa Bean might seem like an unusual name for a luxury yacht, but it makes sense once you know that its alleged owner could easily be considered the king of sweets. Ali Ghandour is a billionaire that made his fortune from candy, loukoum and marzipan. Gandour & Sons started out as a sweets manufacturer in Beirut, Lebanon, and became one of the largest food companies in the Middle East.
Truly fit for a billionaire, Cocoa Bean was the largest American-made yacht to be delivered in 2014, and the largest custom vessel built by Trinity. Anyone taking a closer look would be dazzled by its five tiered decks that cascade down to the sea level.
The main deck flaunts a massive beach club and water sports center at the stern, while the aft is a gorgeous lounge area, with aqua blue seating and elegant coffee tables. There’s another great seating area on the bridge deck, but the most attractive space for socializing is on the upper deck, complete with a jacuzzi and wet bar. This is also where a large observation lounge was integrated. For more intimacy and relaxation, the sundeck is the perfect spot.
The master’s suite is also on the main deck, boasting lavish en-suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, in addition to a private study and a separate lounge. Up to 10 guests can be accommodated across the other five staterooms, all located on the lower deck. Bespoke finishes and a neutral palette are the main characteristics of the Cocoa Bean’s interiors, designed by Evan K. Marshall. It’s not an ornate style, but it does exude opulence and sophistication.
This massive superyacht can hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph), powered by two Caterpillar engines. Its huge fuel tanks can hold 242,266 liters (64,000 gallons) of fuel, enough for an impressive range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,100 km).
If you’re wondering how much this American beauty is currently worth, it’s estimated at $90 million. But the sweets billionaire isn’t parting with his floating luxury toy, even after all this time.