Beautiful Van der Valk's Flybridge Yacht Dutch Falcon Hits the Water

Netherlands-based shipbuilder Van der Valk seems to be working relentlessly on new superyachts for the rich and wealthy of this planet, as they have recently launched to water their second model in just as many months.
We’re referring to the Dutch Falcon, a beautiful 25-meter (82-foot) flybridge yacht dressed in deep blue, which appears to be the shipyards new favorite color.
Construction on the all-aluminium flyrbridge began in 2020 and the new craft was rolled down the slipway and hit the water last week.
The yacht features a Cor D. Rover exterior design offering a fresh take on this very successful series. Built in aluminium, the vessel has a beam of six meters and a draft of 1.6 meters, thus offering a generous platform with plenty of space for shallow-water areas.
Dutch Falcon has been designed with relaxation and entertainment in mind, but it also sets new standards in terms of ease of operation and even single-handed cruising.
In terms of power, the yacht comes fitted with triple Volvo Penta IPS1050 engines capable of producing 588 kW (800 HP) @ 2.300 rpm and is expected to reach a top speed of 26 knots (48 kph) and a cruising speed of 21 knots (39 kph).
The interior design is signed off by Carla Guilhem, a highly acclaimed designer who also put their stamp on Van der Valk’s Lady Lene model, which was nominated to the World Superyacht Award.
For now, there are no interior images of Dutch Falcon available, but we included some the shipyard shared of the concept in the gallery, just to make an idea of what the inside could look like.
There are many impressive elements to talk about, but the most striking is the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, destined to offer guest phenomenal panoramas of the outside world. The spacious interior offers accommodation for up to eight guests in four double cabins with four bathrooms. There is also one crew cabin.
Designed as a contemporary go-anywhere yacht, Dutch Falcon is the embodiment of the quality, craftsmanship and aesthetic design all Van der Valk yachts have come to be known for.
The other yacht recently launched by Van der Valk is the 33-meter (108-foot) custom superyacht Blue Jeans, which made her first appearance at the shipyard’s Waalwijk facilities in May.
