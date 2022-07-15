Lurssen’s 377-Foot Stunning AHPO Superyacht to Make Waves at the Monaco Yacht Show

One of the most luxurious superyachts in Lurssen’s fleet is set to make waves at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Boat enthusiasts will have the chance to get up close and personal with AHPO, a 377-foot (115-meter) floating oasis.
Originally known as Project Enzo, AHPO was launched last year at the shipyard’s facility in Germany. It’s a six-deck floating resort designed with a focus on entertainment and relaxation. The superyacht was delivered in November to a repeat client who previously owned a 282-foot (86-meter) Lürssen superyacht.
Although the owner was pleased with the superior engineering and design of its 282-footer, he wanted to go bigger and have a vessel capable of offering the ultimate comfort at sea for him and his family. Both the exterior and the interior of the yacht were drawn by the renowned Nuvolari–Lenard, who gave it a unique twist.
The stunning AHPO features six expansive decks that are packed with luxe amenities. It comes with several facilities meant for sport and relaxation, such as the extra-large gym on the sky lounge deck and the wellness area on the lower deck. Additionally, it boasts a large pool and a jacuzzi. Of course, it is impossible to overlook the entertainment spaces, which include a dance floor and a theater.
The yacht not only features remarkable luxury amenities but a sustainable design as well. The floating resort is outfitted with engineering and technology solutions that lower the amount of electricity used and reduce emissions.
For example, the generators have a heat recovery system to warm the pool water, which reduces the amount of electricity used. Dynamic positioning also makes it possible to use electronic anchoring in remote areas, protecting the seabed and allowing for safe mooring.
The vessel, which was delivered in November 2021, completed its first season in the Caribbean and is now traveling in the Mediterranean. You can charter AHPO, but you’ll have to dig deep down in your pocket since it costs around €2.5 million (around $2.6 million) per week.
AHPO is expected to be the largest yacht at the Monaco Yacht Show. Boat enthusiasts will be able to feast their eyes on this impressive superyacht between September 28th and October 1st, 2022.
