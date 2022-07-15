For His 34th Birthday, Conor McGregor Threw a Party on a Yacht in Ibiza

Conor McGregor has traveled to Ibiza, Spain, ahead of his 34th birthday. He started the festivities earlier, throwing a party for his family and friends on a yacht.
Conor McGregor owns not just one, but two yachts. He has worked hard to get to where he is, so now he’s spending all his money on things that help him relax and enjoy himself. His most recent addition to his collection was a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht, which he took out on the water in Monaco and the south of France.
But, besides the $3.5 million motor yacht, McGregor also owns another one, a Prestige 750. Although there are not many pictures of the vessel from his birthday vacation in Ibiza, Spain, it looks like this one was his choice for the event. He was joined by his partner and their three children, Conor Jr, five, Croia, three, and Rían, 14 months.
During the boat party on Wednesday, July 14, the staff wore black outfits and were on hand to cater to McGregor and his guests.
Bigger than the Lambo yacht, the Prestige 750 is a custom-built, three-deck vessel with a length of 150 ft (45 m). It comes with a starting price of $3.4 million before options, and it can reach top speeds of up to 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph) and a cruising speed of 24 knots (28 mph / 44 kph). It has enough space to accommodate up to eight guests and two crew members.
Back in a tweet in 2021, Conor replied to a fan: “I have two yachts. A triple-deck 150-foot to live life on and then the lambo to rally on.” Not long ago, he posted a series of pictures of him and his partner, Dee Devlin, where he added the caption: “what floor we on again ? And which yacht?”
These two aren’t the only yachts the Irish athlete ever owned. His first yacht was called “The 188,” a nod to the €188 ($188) weekly social welfare he used to get before becoming famous. Reports claim he sold that one, leaving him with “only” two superyachts.
But, besides the $3.5 million motor yacht, McGregor also owns another one, a Prestige 750. Although there are not many pictures of the vessel from his birthday vacation in Ibiza, Spain, it looks like this one was his choice for the event. He was joined by his partner and their three children, Conor Jr, five, Croia, three, and Rían, 14 months.
During the boat party on Wednesday, July 14, the staff wore black outfits and were on hand to cater to McGregor and his guests.
Bigger than the Lambo yacht, the Prestige 750 is a custom-built, three-deck vessel with a length of 150 ft (45 m). It comes with a starting price of $3.4 million before options, and it can reach top speeds of up to 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph) and a cruising speed of 24 knots (28 mph / 44 kph). It has enough space to accommodate up to eight guests and two crew members.
Back in a tweet in 2021, Conor replied to a fan: “I have two yachts. A triple-deck 150-foot to live life on and then the lambo to rally on.” Not long ago, he posted a series of pictures of him and his partner, Dee Devlin, where he added the caption: “what floor we on again ? And which yacht?”
These two aren’t the only yachts the Irish athlete ever owned. His first yacht was called “The 188,” a nod to the €188 ($188) weekly social welfare he used to get before becoming famous. Reports claim he sold that one, leaving him with “only” two superyachts.