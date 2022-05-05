Conor McGregor Has Choices Even When It Comes to His Yachts, Owns Two

When you’re the highest-paid athlete, your lifestyle surely is above average. Conor McGregor, former UFC champion, could be the poster boy for living lavishly, with a big fleet of cars, expensive, limited-edition timepieces, and a couple of yachts.
Not long ago, Conor McGregor debuted his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht on social media. The athlete, whom Forbes designated the highest-paid sportsperson in the world in 2021, had bought the $3.5 million motor yacht in late 2020.
Ever since he first took it out on the water, he keeps coming back to it. He shared several shots of himself steering the yacht, wearing different outfits, leading us to think he sailed it on various occasions.
But a post shared by his fiancée, Dee Devlin, reminded everyone he has options when it comes to yachts. His fiancée and mother of his three children shared a set of pictures of her and McGregor enjoying themselves on a sunbed on a yacht, a different one than the Lamborghini they just introduced on social media.
The mixed martial artist hopped in the comments section, showering his partner with compliments, but also poking fun at the fact that he owns more vessels. He wrote: “what floor we on again ? And which yacht?”
The Irish athlete’s first yacht was called “The 188,” a nod to the €188 ($198) weekly social welfare he used to get before becoming famous. Now, he has an estimated net worth of around $180 million, which allows him to own a big fleet of cars, expensive watches, and several boats. In 2021, there were reports that he eventually sold this one.
But fear not, because he owns another. In early 2019, he upgraded to another boat, a custom-built, three-deck 150-ft. (45-m) Prestige 750 luxury yacht, which cost $3.4 million before options. It’s capable of top speeds of up to 28 knots (32 mph / 52 kph) and a cruising speed of 24 knots (28 mph / 44 kph).
Back in a tweet in 2021, Conor replied to a fan: “I have two yachts. A triple-deck 150foot to live life on and then the lambo to rally on.” And those seem to be words he lives by, switching between them whenever he feels like it.
I have two yachts. A triple deck 150foot to live life on and then the lambo to rally on. https://t.co/SHDhnbI6fn— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021