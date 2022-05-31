Conor McGregor Treats Coach John Kavanagh's Ford Ranger Wildtrak to New Wheels

When you’re Conor McGregor’s coach, you’re bound to get a taste of the Irish athlete’s lush lifestyle. For instance, John Kavanagh has just introduced everyone to his brand-new wheels and wrap on his pickup truck, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak.
Conor McGregor is famous for flaunting his lavish lifestyle everywhere, be it with a luxury vehicle, yacht, or jet. The two-time UFC champion has an estimated net worth of $200 million and he’s spending a lot of it on his rides. He has recently added a new yacht to his collection, a one-of-63 Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht, for which he paid around $3.5 million. And he has been enjoying it in the South of France for a while.
But, besides splashing on expensive yachts or his diverse collection of luxury cars, it looks like McGregor doesn’t mind spending a buck for his friends, either. So, he decided to treat his coach to some upgrades on his car.
In a new post on his social media, John Kavanagh, who is his coach and a former martial arts artist, has flaunted his brand-new wheels and wrap on his double cab Ford Ranger MotionR Carbon Edition Wildtrak.
He only shared one picture of the new upgrades on the truck, which now comes with a gold wrap that promotes McGregor’s whiskey brand. He thanked “the King of Whiskey” Conor McGregor for "the upgrade in wheels,” adding that the truck looks “good in the sunshine outside.”
Besides the wrap on the left side (we can’t see whether it comes on the other side, too), the truck is now also fitted with blacked-out, aftermarket wheels, although Kavanagh didn't give more details on the brand or what size he got this time. The Wildtrak line offers special features, as Active Noise Control technology and an easy-lift tailgate are on the list. McGregor's coach had previously flaunted his pickup truck on social media. His Ranger is a bespoke MotionR Carbon Edition and also sports dash trims, custom carbon steering wheel, and MotionR Nappa leather.
