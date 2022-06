Conor McGregor's Father Shares His Love for Cars, Treats Himself to Porsche Panamera

You might know that UFC Champion Conor McGregor loves to live a lavish lifestyle. Be it on one of his two yachts, the Prestige 750 or the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 , or driving any car from his extensive car collection, McGregor loves flaunting his cars and he’s not ashamed of it.Now, McGregor posted another car on his Instagram account, a Porsche Panamera. But it doesn’t belong to him, but to his dad, Tony.One day earlier, the 61-year-old also posted a video of himself when he went to pick up the car from premium car salesman Alan Lewis, who is in charge of selling high-end cars to Ireland’s rich and famous. The video started at his house, and Tony started: “Today is a very special day. I have waited over a year for this day. Today, I am going to pick up a very special surprise.”We then see him get into his BMW 540d M Sport, before heading to the dealership. He also reveals he splashed €122,000 ($128,000) on a brand-new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition . He continued: "Today I am driving over to Al Lewis and I am about to let the cat out of the bag.”Tony McGregor further explained: "I bought a Porsche Panamera, spec'd up to platinum limited edition. I have been waiting over a year for this car and I am really looking forward to this day. I waited over a year solely because we had the pandemic, then we had the global shortage of supplies - car manufacturers were hit by that, as well - and then throw in a World War 3 situation.”He did realize this is his “first world problem,” and added: “I know other people are in very difficult situations but I'm not. I am going over to pick up my Porsche today."Later, he took it over to a studio where he met up with Conor, and they took some snaps inside the light-gray cabin.