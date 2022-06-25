Conor McGregor's Father Shares His Love for Cars, Treats Himself to Porsche Panamera

It’s not just Conor McGregor who has a big love for expensive, fast cars. His father, Tony McGregor, likes them, too, and has just treated himself to a brand-new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition.
You might know that UFC Champion Conor McGregor loves to live a lavish lifestyle. Be it on one of his two yachts, the Prestige 750 or the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, or driving any car from his extensive car collection, McGregor loves flaunting his cars and he’s not ashamed of it.
Now, McGregor posted another car on his Instagram account, a Porsche Panamera. But it doesn’t belong to him, but to his dad, Tony.
One day earlier, the 61-year-old also posted a video of himself when he went to pick up the car from premium car salesman Alan Lewis, who is in charge of selling high-end cars to Ireland’s rich and famous. The video started at his house, and Tony started: “Today is a very special day. I have waited over a year for this day. Today, I am going to pick up a very special surprise.”
We then see him get into his BMW 540d M Sport, before heading to the dealership. He also reveals he splashed €122,000 ($128,000) on a brand-new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition. He continued: "Today I am driving over to Al Lewis and I am about to let the cat out of the bag.”
Tony McGregor further explained: "I bought a Porsche Panamera, spec'd up to platinum limited edition. I have been waiting over a year for this car and I am really looking forward to this day. I waited over a year solely because we had the pandemic, then we had the global shortage of supplies - car manufacturers were hit by that, as well - and then throw in a World War 3 situation.”
He did realize this is his “first world problem,” and added: “I know other people are in very difficult situations but I'm not. I am going over to pick up my Porsche today."
Later, he took it over to a studio where he met up with Conor, and they took some snaps inside the light-gray cabin.
