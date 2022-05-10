On His French Riviera Vacation, Conor McGregor Drives a Ferrari F8 Tributo

Conor McGregor enjoyed himself on the French Riviera over the weekend, as he and his partner, Dee Devlin, celebrated their boys’ birthdays. But the former UFC champion also got behind the wheel of a Ferrari F8 Tributo, and he has the pictures to prove it.
I know what you’re thinking, didn’t Conor McGregor just receive a Lamborghini yacht? Yes, he did. The Irish Mirror reports that the Irish athlete flew with his family to the French Riviera recently to finally collect his expensive 63-ft motor yacht.
And yes, in the past, he did reveal on Twitter that he “likes” Lamborghini. But he does not care about the competition between the two supercar manufacturers and added that he had “ordered my first Ferrari, it is in production now. The SF90 Stradale Spyder. Can’t wait to get it. Give the Ferrari’s a go!”
Although he hasn't got his hands on his SF90 Stradale Spyder yet, on the French Riviera, McGregor drove a Ferrari F8 Tributo in Blu Pozzi, which he most likely rented to get around. The former UFC champion shared several pictures in the driver’s seat of the supercar and a video where he blasted Lil Wayne while cruising around the idyllic streets of the Principality of Monaco.
Introduced in 2019, the F8 Tributo is powered by one of the most powerful V8 engines ever put in Ferrari cars. The 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 sends out 700 horsepower (710 ps) at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 3,250 rpm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Like any Ferrari, the F8 Tributo is also fast, being able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph).
Besides enjoying himself in the F8 Tributo, McGregor also flaunted his custom-built, three-deck 150-ft. (45-m) Prestige 750 luxury yacht, where he spent time with his family.
Over the weekend, he and his partner, Dee Devlin, celebrated their son’s birthdays, Conor Jr, who turned 5, and Rian, who just turned one year old. In one of the pictures, we could also see Conor Jr. get a haircut while on the yacht, but these trivial things didn’t seem to faze the little one.
On May 10, McGregor added a few pictures from the vacation, writing: "I feel like the richest man alive and it has nothing to do with money." But, besides his pictures with his beautiful family, there were a few involving the Ferrari, and that one only comes if you can afford it. Luckily, he does.
I like Lamborghini! Although I have ordered my first Ferrari, it is in production now. The SF90 Stradale Spyder. Can’t wait to get it. Give the Ferrari’s a go! https://t.co/VfRn8fp9cF— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021