Conor McGregor Takes Out His Lamborghini Tecnomar Yacht, Calls It "Supercar of the Sea"

Lamborghini created a 63-units speedboat slash motor yacht, and Conor McGregor is one of the lucky owners. Now, the former UFC champion took it out on the water, calling it “the supercar of the sea.”
If you know anything about Conor McGregor outside his UFC career, it’s that he loves living lavishly. Be it expensive clothes, unique timepieces, or luxurious cars are on his list.
So, it wouldn’t surprise anyone that McGregor, who was named the highest-paid athlete in 2021 and has a $180 million net worth, would treat himself to a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht.
The yacht, called Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 (a nod to the brand's 1963 foundation), also known as the Lamborghini of the Sea, is a collaboration between the carmaker and Tecnomar, and was introduced in 2020. As previously mentioned, there will only be 63 units of the Tecnomar speedboat, and McGregor’s is the 12th of them. It comes with twin V12 MAN engines, which put out 4,000 horsepower and take it to a whopping speed of 63 knots (72 mph/ 117 kph).
In a new series of posts on his social media account, Conor McGregor couldn’t stop gushing over the vessel. And he has a lot of reasons to love it. The speedboat shows a lot of sharp angles and exposed carbon fiber, which are a signature of the Italian marque, taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.
In one of the snaps, Conor gazes at his yacht and writes: “Trying to find the words.” A different post includes a lot of pictures of his day out on the sea. But Conor didn’t just sit back and enjoyed the trip, but proudly positioned himself at the helm of the luxurious speedboat, which comes with Lamborghini sport seats, and took control of it.
He also added a video of him steering the boat with waves splashing on either side, as he sang with his friends and beamed at his glorious new yacht. He captioned the video: “The supercar of the sea.” And, if there were such a category, the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 would win it.
So, it wouldn’t surprise anyone that McGregor, who was named the highest-paid athlete in 2021 and has a $180 million net worth, would treat himself to a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht.
The yacht, called Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 (a nod to the brand's 1963 foundation), also known as the Lamborghini of the Sea, is a collaboration between the carmaker and Tecnomar, and was introduced in 2020. As previously mentioned, there will only be 63 units of the Tecnomar speedboat, and McGregor’s is the 12th of them. It comes with twin V12 MAN engines, which put out 4,000 horsepower and take it to a whopping speed of 63 knots (72 mph/ 117 kph).
In a new series of posts on his social media account, Conor McGregor couldn’t stop gushing over the vessel. And he has a lot of reasons to love it. The speedboat shows a lot of sharp angles and exposed carbon fiber, which are a signature of the Italian marque, taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.
In one of the snaps, Conor gazes at his yacht and writes: “Trying to find the words.” A different post includes a lot of pictures of his day out on the sea. But Conor didn’t just sit back and enjoyed the trip, but proudly positioned himself at the helm of the luxurious speedboat, which comes with Lamborghini sport seats, and took control of it.
He also added a video of him steering the boat with waves splashing on either side, as he sang with his friends and beamed at his glorious new yacht. He captioned the video: “The supercar of the sea.” And, if there were such a category, the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 would win it.