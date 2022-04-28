Conor McGregor Switches to a Rolls-Royce Phantom, But Only for a Short Drive

It looks like it’s official: Conor McGregor’s favorite car this year is his Bentley convertible, but he just switched to a Rolls-Royce Phantom for a short drive, before returning to the same ride.
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is training hard to get back in the ring. But he also knows how to chill and enjoy himself.
Usually, that means a drive in his Bentley convertible or a drink at his pub, The Black Forge Inn. The athlete, who is currently under pressure with his over-speeding charges will have to appear back in court on June 23, after he received more charges during his first hearing in early April.
But, until then, he still enjoys getting behind the wheel of his luxurious rides. Although he seems to love his Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible the most, McGregor also shared a look at one of his other recent purchases, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The Phantom has reached the eighth generation, which was introduced in 2017. Available in rear-wheel drive, the luxury saloon is powered by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power mill delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom doesn’t just have an imposing exterior, but it comes with a performance that matches it. It’s able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Although Conor McGregor seems to favor his Bentley, Rolls-Royce is among his favorite brands, though. He also owns a Dawn, a Wraith, a Phantom Drophead Coupe, and a Ghost.
After sharing the picture of the Phantom, McGregor added yet another set of snapshots from behind the wheel of his W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible, while on the move. It looks like besides pressing the gas pedal too much, the former UFC champion also likes “multitasking” and snapping pictures when he should be keeping his eyes on the road.
Usually, that means a drive in his Bentley convertible or a drink at his pub, The Black Forge Inn. The athlete, who is currently under pressure with his over-speeding charges will have to appear back in court on June 23, after he received more charges during his first hearing in early April.
But, until then, he still enjoys getting behind the wheel of his luxurious rides. Although he seems to love his Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible the most, McGregor also shared a look at one of his other recent purchases, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The Phantom has reached the eighth generation, which was introduced in 2017. Available in rear-wheel drive, the luxury saloon is powered by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power mill delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom doesn’t just have an imposing exterior, but it comes with a performance that matches it. It’s able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Although Conor McGregor seems to favor his Bentley, Rolls-Royce is among his favorite brands, though. He also owns a Dawn, a Wraith, a Phantom Drophead Coupe, and a Ghost.
After sharing the picture of the Phantom, McGregor added yet another set of snapshots from behind the wheel of his W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible, while on the move. It looks like besides pressing the gas pedal too much, the former UFC champion also likes “multitasking” and snapping pictures when he should be keeping his eyes on the road.