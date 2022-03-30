autoevolution
Moneybagg Yo Switches From Red Exteriors to Red Interior for His Black Rolls-Royce Phantom

30 Mar 2022
You’d imagine rapper Moneybagg Yo likes to flaunt his wealth and what gave him away is his own stage name. And now, the latest display of his fortune is with cash, and, well, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The rapper, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., loves cars and has a lot of them. For his 30th birthday last year, he lined up all of his red cars and admitted that it is his favorite color.

He also has quite a liking for Rolls-Royce, especially the Phantom, which features in his most recent post on social media. It’s also one of the most recent additions to his collection. The rapper gives us a good look at the interior of the black-painted luxury vehicle for the first time, though, and it’s red, naturally.

But it is a change from all the red exterior painted cars he owns, and there’s nothing better than a Rolls-Royce to help you show off on social media.

The Phantom has reached the eighth generation in Rolls-Royce's lineup. It comes with an intimidating look and performance that matches it. The rear-wheel drive vehicle is powered by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 rpm, with a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm.

Thanks to these figures, the luxury SUV is able to reach 60 mph (0-96 kph) from a standstill in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph), similar to the rest of the models in the carmaker’s current portfolio.

Although the majority of cars in the rapper’s collection are red, he previously posed with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan which was also black and had a blue interior. Probably, he learned that the best color for all the cars from the British luxury brand are the ones from the factory.


