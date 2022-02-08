Moneybagg Yo Had to "Go Big," so He Purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rapper Moneybagg Yo has added yet another model to his collection. He revealed he knew he had to “go big,” and he can never go wrong with a Rolls-Royce. That's exactly why he chose a black Phantom.
Last year, Moneybagg Yo wanted everyone to know he’s the GOAT and he owns one of the biggest car collections in the game. Which can probably only compare to Rick Ross’ extensive fleet, although Moneybagg Yo is focused more on modern cars, unlike Ross, whose passion lies with vintage.
The rapper, on his real name DeMario DeWayne White Jr., who has an estimated net worth of $4 million, has found a new favorite shade for his vehicles, which, so far, seemed to only sport red exterior paint or wrap.
Recently, he gave us a glimpse of his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and now, he added a new model from the British luxury manufacturer, but a Phantom, also in black. Which really seems to be a perfect color choice for luxurious models.
With a short video released on his Instagram account, he gave us a full look of the Phantom, which he got from Carrio Motor Cars. He wrote that he “Had To Go Big Phantom Wit Da Lil Booty.” The rapper added that the model is a “Black Badge Edition,” but, officially, Rolls-Royce has not released a Black Badge for the Phantom. So, probably Moneybagg just meant he got it in a black-on-black color scheme.
The short tour starts with the back exterior of the luxurious Phantom, before stopping in front of the car to give us a good look at the radiator grille, which also sports a black finish. Unfortunately, the rapper didn’t show us the interior, but, for maximum elegance, he should’ve opted for the same color inside, as well. Knowing how much celebrities want to stand out and travel in the utmost luxury, he probably went for a different contrasting color on the inside.
Either way, the Rolls-Royce Phantom looks just as spectacular as the rapper needs.
