Rick Ross Takes Us on a Tour of Black Color-Coded Chevy Garage, Spot the Intruders

If you don’t already know, Rick Ross has a big passion for the Americana, and, with over one hundred vehicles in his collection, one brand stands out: Chevrolet. And, now he’s taking us again on a tour of his black color-coded garage full of Chevys, which shows some intruders.
Rick Ross is in a different league altogether. The rapper, businessman, record label head, and author has a big passion for vintage cars, and, especially for Chevrolets. With a net worth of $45 million as of early 2022, he can afford a lot of things, and he’s always adding to his over one hundred car collection.
His big mansion in Atlanta is called “The Promise Land,” and it covers 235 acres of land. It also hosts a massive fleet, as the rapper has several garages, and some of them are even color coded.
He recently took us on a tour of his black color-coded garage, which had several vintage Chevrolets in different models and body styles, from convertibles to pick-up trucks. We can notice a Caprice, a couple of Bel Airs (second-generation, between 1955-1957), a couple of Impalas (a fourth-generation Impala Convertible and a Hard Top Sport Coupe of the third generation), and a first-generation C10 pickup truck.
The walls of his garage are covered with several neon logos of big car manufacturers like Chevrolet (of course), Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. This is where he also stores his custom, black motorcycle which was a project he worked on with another American brand, PowerHouse Custom Cycles. Ross allegedly paid them $1 million for the build.
But there were two “intruders” in his Chevrolet garage: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a highly customized lifted truck, a Ford F-250. Granted, they do sport a black exterior, so it might be why Ross decided to put them next to the black Chevys. However, one might wonder why he added a German luxury vehicle to a garage filled with American brands.
His big mansion in Atlanta is called “The Promise Land,” and it covers 235 acres of land. It also hosts a massive fleet, as the rapper has several garages, and some of them are even color coded.
He recently took us on a tour of his black color-coded garage, which had several vintage Chevrolets in different models and body styles, from convertibles to pick-up trucks. We can notice a Caprice, a couple of Bel Airs (second-generation, between 1955-1957), a couple of Impalas (a fourth-generation Impala Convertible and a Hard Top Sport Coupe of the third generation), and a first-generation C10 pickup truck.
The walls of his garage are covered with several neon logos of big car manufacturers like Chevrolet (of course), Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. This is where he also stores his custom, black motorcycle which was a project he worked on with another American brand, PowerHouse Custom Cycles. Ross allegedly paid them $1 million for the build.
But there were two “intruders” in his Chevrolet garage: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a highly customized lifted truck, a Ford F-250. Granted, they do sport a black exterior, so it might be why Ross decided to put them next to the black Chevys. However, one might wonder why he added a German luxury vehicle to a garage filled with American brands.