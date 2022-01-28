Drake Matches With His Unique Rolls-Royce Phantom With Diamond Owl on the Hood

Whatever the customer wants, the customer gets, and Drake seems to have known exactly what he wanted for his Rolls-Royce Phantom. The beautiful car with a creamy exterior features his signature owl sculpture, made of gold and diamonds, instead of the British luxury carmaker’s Spirit of Ecstasy.
Rapper Drake can pride himself on a lot of exclusive vehicles in his collection. Some of them, customized to his heart’s desire.
One such example is this fine Rolls-Royce Phantom, which has received an owl instead of Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy sculpture. Fans of the rapper might know that Drake features an owl all over his art, his OVO sound record label. And he even created a fashion line, OVO (October’s Very Own), whose emblem is the same bird.
So, he opted for it for his Phantom, as well. For the project, he worked with Tony Bet, who is Drake’s personal vehicle designer. The artist handled the complete creation and installation of said owl, which is made of solid gold, and has diamonds for its eyes, because... you know, it’s Drake. It also has the rapper’s name engraved, just in case he forgot which car is his.
There’s no word on how much Drake dropped for just the ornament on the hood, but there’s a high possibility it might be even pricier than the standard Phantom, which has a starting price of over $450,000.
The luxurious vehicle went through a transformation carried out by the German tuning house Mansory and it is now a Rolls-Royce Phantom Bushukan Edition. If you're unaware of the meaning of Bushukan, you must know it is an unusually-shaped yellow Asian citrus, that inspired part of the two-tone paint scheme on Drake's Rolls-Royce.
According to the official Mansory website, the Phantom received a power upgrade as well thanks to the installation of a sports exhaust system, and the 6.75-liter V12 engine now delivers 602 horsepower (610 ps) and a maximum torque of 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) at 1,750 rpm.
In the two recent pictures shared on his Instagram Stories, the rapper posed next to the luxurious sedan in a matching outfit. The Rolls-Royce was parked next to Drake's baby blue Mercedes-AMG G 63. But it’s quite a shame we don’t see the rapper drive it too often.
