Watch David Walliams Hop on the Hood of Simon Cowell's Luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions for the 15th season started again, and the four judges made a big entrance. But, after a full day of watching talented people, as they left, David Walliams jokingly hopped on the hood of Simon Cowell’s luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom.
On Thursday, people gathered up at the London Palladium to watch the four judges arrive on the red carpet. And they made a grand entrance, on very small vehicles. Three of them, including Simon Cowell, rode up the red carpet in Renault Twizy quadricycles. Walliams opted for an even more impressive three-wheeler, the Peel P50.
After a long day, the judges didn’t choose the same rides when they went home at night. Simon Cowell hopped in the backseat of his beautiful, and luxurious eight-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom, but, as he left, he had a little surprise on the hood: David Walliams.
The two had previously exited London Palladium together, laughing and having a good time. The music mogul, 62, then got into his expensive vehicle, and the 50-year-old comedian was seen trying to hop on Phantom’s hood, which the judge has had for a few years. Pictures show Cowell laughing in the back seat, so it was all in good fun. After Cowell’s chauffer drove away, The Little Britain creator even ran down the street after the vehicle, and you can see the moment attached below..
The luxurious Phantom’s eighth generation was introduced in 2017, and it comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to the rear wheels, and delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps), and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). The British manufacturer is asking for a starting price of over $450,000 for the luxurious behemoth.
With a $600 million net worth under his belt, Cowell’s garage also hosts several Ferraris (F430, California, 360, 458 Italia), several Jaguars (F-Type Coupe, Eagle Speedster, and XK120), a Caterham 7 CSR, and Morgan Aero SS, among others. He also owns a Phantom Drophead, as you can see in the main picture, so, it seems he really has a liking for the brand. But then again, who wouldn’t?
