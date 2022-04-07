Moneybagg Yo Shows How He Flies – In a Private Jet, a Gulfstream III

Moneybagg Yo’s social media account does nothing less than highlight his wealth and lavish lifestyle. And now, he’s also given us a glimpse of the way he flies – and it’s obviously private, on a Gulfstream III.
Rapper Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., loves cars and everything flashy. In his collection, he has a lot of red-painted vehicles, which he admitted is his favorite color. The rapper flaunted his collection for his 30th birthday last year.
But, slowly, the rest of the vehicles he has shown on social media turned out to sport a different exterior color. And now, we also get to see how he flies.
Just like any other rapper who wants to flaunt his wealth, Moneybagg also travels on private jets. His latest choice was a fully black Gulfstream III, which he most likely charted.
Although the rapper didn’t give us a glimpse of the interior of the business jet, he did post several shots of him sitting on the aircraft’s air stairs, which are also black.
The Gulfstream III is powered by two Rolls-Royce Spey RB.163 Mk 511-8 turbofan engines, with 11,400 lb thrust each, taking it to a maximum speed of 501 kn (577 mph/ 928 kph) and a cruise speed of 422 kn (509 mph/ 819 kph).
The jet has a standard capacity for 19 passengers and two or three crew members. However, it can be customized according to each owner's needs.
Not long ago, though, Moneybagg shared several videos on his Instagram Stories showing that he was out purchasing his own jet. However, the rapper hasn’t introduced us to his own aircraft just yet.
But recently, he did introduce us to his latest purchase: a Rolls-Royce Phantom. He bought the luxurious vehicle in early February. His Phantom features black exterior paint and a red interior.
On his latest post on April 6, the rapper shared he teamed up with Adam Quinn for a giveaway that would give a lucky winner a "brand-new whip." He didn't disclose which model they have in mind, though.
