Conor McGregor’s Ride to the Gym Is a Rolls-Royce Wraith

It’s no surprise Conor McGregor is not that modest and likes boasting with wealth around. And there's no bigger flex than this, because he just went to the gym in a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
A huge admirer of the luxurious brand, McGregor has not just one, but several models. He also owns a Dawn, a Phantom, a Phantom Drophead Coupe, and a Ghost. Just these cars easily amount to over $1 million.
Having so many models might be difficult when it comes to choosing one to go for a ride. Unlike us, mortals, McGregor doesn’t need a special occasion to ride in his $300+ million vehicle.
In a set of pictures where the former Ultimate Fighting Champion is working out and shared he was “eating the weights,” we also see that his ride to the gym was a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
The star also drove it himself. McGregor prided himself on the exotic-looking vehicle, giving us a full front view of its headlights and massive chrome grille.
The Rolls-Royce Wraith was born in 2013, and its name comes from the original model from the late 1930s. The Wraith comes with a V12 engine, paired up to an eight-speed automatic. The power mill puts out 624 horsepower and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The vehicle accelerates from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, and reaches a top speed is 155 mph (250 kph).
In his garage, the Irish former UFC lightweight champion also has a Mercedes-Benz S 500 Coupe, a BMW i8, a McLaren 650S, a Range Rover, and a Cadillac Escalade. The crown jewel of his collection is the Lamborghini brand, owning an Aventador and a Huracan Spyder. Let's not forget he also owns a Lamborghini-branded yacht.
Given all the expensive rides he owns, could one really be surprised that he uses one to get to the gym?
