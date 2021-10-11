autoevolution
Conor McGregor’s Ride to the Gym Is a Rolls-Royce Wraith

11 Oct 2021, 16:08 UTC ·
It’s no surprise Conor McGregor is not that modest and likes boasting with wealth around. And there's no bigger flex than this, because he just went to the gym in a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
A huge admirer of the luxurious brand, McGregor has not just one, but several models. He also owns a Dawn, a Phantom, a Phantom Drophead Coupe, and a Ghost. Just these cars easily amount to over $1 million.

Having so many models might be difficult when it comes to choosing one to go for a ride. Unlike us, mortals, McGregor doesn’t need a special occasion to ride in his $300+ million vehicle.

In a set of pictures where the former Ultimate Fighting Champion is working out and shared he was “eating the weights,” we also see that his ride to the gym was a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The star also drove it himself. McGregor prided himself on the exotic-looking vehicle, giving us a full front view of its headlights and massive chrome grille.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith was born in 2013, and its name comes from the original model from the late 1930s.  The Wraith comes with a V12 engine, paired up to an eight-speed automatic. The power mill puts out 624 horsepower and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The vehicle accelerates from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, and reaches a top speed is 155 mph (250 kph).

In his garage, the Irish former UFC lightweight champion also has a Mercedes-Benz S 500 Coupe, a BMW i8, a McLaren 650S, a Range Rover, and a Cadillac Escalade. The crown jewel of his collection is the Lamborghini brand, owning an Aventador and a Huracan Spyder. Let's not forget he also owns a Lamborghini-branded yacht.

Given all the expensive rides he owns, could one really be surprised that he uses one to get to the gym?


