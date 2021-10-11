This Is How LeBron James Rolls in His Rolls-Royce Phantom

We all love receiving gifts, and the more useful, the better, some would say. Others would go for "the more expensive, the better." Sure, not all of us will get a Rolls-Royce Phantom from Shaquille O’Neal, but LeBron James did. Now he gives us a glimpse of the luxurious vehicle and shows how he chills on the road.
The basketball legend aka King James received the vehicle from his former teammate in 2009, and, despite having quite an impressive collection of cars, he still seems to prefer the Phantom.
Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with a V12 engine, putting out 454 horsepower and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). Paired up with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the power unit makes the luxury vehicle accelerate from zero to 62 in 5.1 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 155 mph (249 mph).
When it comes to the inside, you won't need to worry about comfort. You can enjoy the ride with everything that it provides, from the heated, leather-covered seats, a premium 15-speaker sound system, a sunroof, picnic tables to voice control, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation system. These features come as standard, and there’s so much more you can add. Just as customizable as other Rolls-Royces, the luxury model can also get a rear center console, a drinks cabinet, a Starlight Headliner, a wine cooler, and a multitude of other features to make you feel at home.
LeBron James chills in the backseat, blasting Curren$y’s “Still Stoned in the Ocean,” and he bobs his head to the music. He enjoys the drive from his white-colored leather seat. In the beginning of the video, he zoomed in and out on the dashboard and the front of his car (pictured in the gallery). He added the comment “On the hood cause I’m living good” on his Instagram Stories.
With four NBA championships under his belt, the Lakers player has a net worth estimated at $850 million as of 2021 and he invested some of that money in cars. Some of James’ favorite vehicles from his $2.5+ million collection are Ferrari F430 Spyder, Ferrari 458, Ferrari 599, Lamborghini Aventador, Maybach 57 S, Mercedes-Maybach S 600, Porsche 911 Turbo S, and Bentley Continental GT. But he has other cars that he doesn't like as much, and he claims he even forgets he has them.
Can you imagine owning so many cars you actually forget you own some of them? The Rolls-Royce Phantom clearly doesn’t fall into that category for anybody, and LeBron James shows he’s just as excited about it as he was when he received it.
