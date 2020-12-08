This New Mobile App Offers Rewards for Giving Up on Cars

4 One of a Kind Kia K900 Customized by LeBron James Goes to Auction for Charity

2 Ohio DMV Uses LeBron James Photo to Keep People from Smiling in License Photo

A Rare LeBron James Sighting in a Rare Porsche 918 Spyder

It’s not every day that you get the chance to spot LeBron James, aka King James, in traffic and it’s even less likely that you do so while he’s driving a limited-edition hybrid Porsche. 4 photos



Like most people do these days, he pulled out his phone to record this rare sighting. After all, only 918 such hybrid Porsches were made during the two-year production run, and one unit sells for over $1 million – assuming you’re lucky to find one that’s listed, that is. To his shock, the person at the wheel was an even bigger star than the 918 Spyder:



As King James pulled next to the person filming him, he smiled and acknowledged him with a sign, and then showed off the Porsche’s famous acceleration, speeding away. Contrary to what one might see in most of today’s viral videos, Alex the car enthusiast did not scream, didn’t yell out the window of his own car, or otherwise embarrass himself. He just laughed and continued filming.



Introduced at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show as a concept, the Porsche 918 Spyder was officially unveiled at the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, with production starting that September. In June 2015, the 918-unit production run was completed.



Powered by a twin-turbo gasoline V8 and two electric motors, the 918 Spyder has a total output of almost 900 hp, which takes it from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in a whopping 2.4 seconds. It’s a hybrid model alright, but autonomy in electric mode is of just 11.8 miles (19 km) – a joke by today’s standards.



But it remains an impressive – and impressively looking – machine, enough to wow over



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex (@e30alex99) Self-described car enthusiast e30alex99 was lucky on both counts, which explains why a short video he made on the occasion has gone viral. He was driving down the 405 in Los Angeles, when he noticed a black Porsche 918 Spyder coming from behind.Like most people do these days, he pulled out his phone to record this rare sighting. After all, only 918 such hybrid Porsches were made during the two-year production run, and one unit sells for over $1 million – assuming you’re lucky to find one that’s listed, that is. To his shock, the person at the wheel was an even bigger star than the 918 Spyder: LeBron James himself.As King James pulled next to the person filming him, he smiled and acknowledged him with a sign, and then showed off the Porsche’s famous acceleration, speeding away. Contrary to what one might see in most of today’s viral videos, Alex the car enthusiast did not scream, didn’t yell out the window of his own car, or otherwise embarrass himself. He just laughed and continued filming.Introduced at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show as a concept, the Porsche 918 Spyder was officially unveiled at the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, with production starting that September. In June 2015, the 918-unit production run was completed.Powered by a twin-turbo gasoline V8 and two electric motors, the 918 Spyder has a total output of almost 900 hp, which takes it from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in a whopping 2.4 seconds. It’s a hybrid model alright, but autonomy in electric mode is of just 11.8 miles (19 km) – a joke by today’s standards.But it remains an impressive – and impressively looking – machine, enough to wow over known car collector LeBron James . Even if he has to drive it with the top down so he can fit inside.