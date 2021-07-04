Space Jam Tourbillon Is a Slam Dunk Watch That Brings Looney Tunes to Life

To celebrate the July 16th theatrical release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," movie in which NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for an epic adventure, watchmaker Kross Studio rolled out a limited edition Space Jam Tourbillon watch that packs a serious dose of nostalgia.
In partnership with Warner Bros., the Swiss watchmaker has reproduced the Looney Tunes' spirit and the fast-paced world of basketball in a "timepiece that embodies horologic precision." Kross Studio stepped up its game, creating watchmaking components (281 to be exact) that depict the baller's action-packed life. Each of the watch's hand-made parts is powered by the in-house KS 7'000 caliber, which beats at 21,600 vibrations per hour (vph) for up to five days.
A 45 mm titanium case with a sapphire crystal dome towers over a central tourbillon cage. This cage is covered with an open-work basketball-like structure, revealing the regulator below. What surrounds it is the Looney Tunes squad that is engraved on the watch's fixed hour wheel, ready to slam.
From Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam, Granny, Tasmanian Devil, Lola Bunny, and Speedy Gonzales to Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Tweety, and Marvin the Martian, they're all there.
Over the iconic cartoon character pass the hour and minutes hands which are attached to a rotating display mechanism that revolves 360 degrees around the tourbillon. Through the plate and barrel bridge, which have been coated in blue PVD for a more intense look, the case back shows the Kross Studio's cross logo. The skeletonized design allows the wearer to see all of the components, including the basketball-themed wheels.
Two straps complete the look of the timepiece. One is made with deep blue calfskin leather, while the other is delivered with laser abraded rubber, recreating the basketball orange color and texture. And what's more, the watch does not come alone.
The watchmaker has designed a stand-alone sculpture where the timepiece will be housed. Named the Kross Studio B-BALL, the sculpture, made from wood, and aluminum is shaped like a basketball. Fixed on a central pillar, it is formed from 11 wooden layers that represent flat basketballs.
The structure sits on a pedestal that also has the Looney Tunes squad present and can be opened using a simple mechanism. By twisting it, the sculpture raises to reveal its heart: the Space Jame Tourbillon.
Just 10 pieces of the new watch will be made, and as expected, they come with a looney price of $100,000 each. It's not the first movie-themed watch that Kross Studio has designed. The watchmaker has recently unveiled a Star Wars Death Star Tourbillon that went even higher, scoring a $150,000 price tag.
