Tyson Fury Takes the Rolls-Royce Cullinan to McDonald’s to Celebrate Win

British heavyweight and two-time champion Tyson Fury is not your regular athlete when it comes to collecting expensive rides. But even with his downsizing tendencies, only a Rolls will do for a celebratory dinner – even if it’s a takeout.
The other night, Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK. The match was part of his spectacular comeback following his mental health and addiction issues, on which he’s been very outspoken and may very well be his final one before retiring. He’d promised his wife that he’d stop fighting, Tyson told the media.
After the fight, Tyson and his entourage went out to celebrate, as one does. However, unlike other celebrities in his place, Tyson kept it real, by heading to the McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Here is an experienced boxer and bona fide celebrity worth an estimated $60 million to $120 million, driving himself to get a large serving of the good greasy goodness that only Mickey D can deliver.
The Sun notes that Tyson took out one of his Rolls-Royces for the occasion, the Cullinan. He drove himself, and his wife Paris rode in a separate car from the motorcade. No member of the Fury party entered the Hertfordshire junk-food restaurant, but they still caused quite a flurry. Photos are available at the link.
With his 2018 comeback, Fury became very open about his struggles with mental health, alcohol and light drug use. Even before that, he’d tried to tackle depression by cutting out stress, which, he said, meant downsizing – swapping expensive rides for cheaper, used models, to be more exact.
Mo’ money, mo’ problems, as the song goes, so Fury made plenty of headlines for flipping his beloved Rolls-Royces for econoboxes. Once, he sold a Rolls-Royce Phantom to buy a £500 ($640, at the current exchange rate) 2006 VW Passat. Before that, he sold another Rolls-Royce Phantom and bought a £2,000 ($2,550) 15-year-old Mercedes S-Class. He was also very fond of a newly-bought but old MINI Cooper he could barely fit into.
Downsizing or not, a celebratory dinner deserves a ride to match. Even if it’s McDonald’s takeaway.
