Conor McGregor Is Back in the Bentley Continental Convertible, Can't Stay Away

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor seems to have found his favorite ride for 2022: his Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible, in which he was also caught speeding. Now, he’s back behind the wheel, and he couldn’t be prouder.
In late March 2022, Conor McGregor was arrested for speeding in his Bentley convertible on a highway in the Irish capital, Dublin. The former UFC fighter was taken to the police station, and the officers temporarily seized his luxurious vehicle. But, no worries, it was returned to him shortly after.
After he was taken to the Lucan police station, he was charged with dangerous driving and released on bail. The athlete, who was heading to the gym when he was pulled over, appeared in court on April 7. There, he got additional charges and was accused of driving without a license or insurance and failing to provide said documents. Unfortunately, the whole ordeal isn’t over, and he has to appear again at Blanchardstown District Court on June 23.
But, until then, McGregor is making the most of his luxury convertible, which seems to be his top choice for the year. In a new series of pictures shared on his Instagram account, the professional mixed martial artist sat behind the wheel, smiling wide. He captioned the picture: “Chocolate eyes, back in the coupe no roof.”
He added yet another picture of him in the convertible, looking smug, and wrote: “Ya’s could never turn me, I’m a river flowing.”
The Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible comes with a powerful 6.0-liter W12 engine at its core, which sends 650 horsepower (659 ps), and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque in all corners via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Given these figures, the convertible provides a zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) time in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph (335 mph).
With an exotic exterior and a powerful performance, one can understand why Conor McGregor is so excited every time he takes it out for a spin.
