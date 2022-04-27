Rapper DaBaby Plays Catch With His Dogs Next to All His Expensive Cars

Rapper DaBaby has just treated us to a few videos that include part of his car collection, and one of them shows him playing catch with his dogs, throwing a ball that could’ve hit his Lamborghini Urus.
The rapper proves he doesn't care about rumors and he’s enjoying himself playing catch with his dogs, even though the 2018 Walmart incident DaBaby was involved in is now getting more attention. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, rose to fame in 2019, a year after a brawl in a grocery store in North Carolina ended with a victim. The rapper has been claiming self-defense ever since.
In a series of short videos posted on his Instagram account, DaBaby couldn't be more relaxed as he gives us a good look at his car collection.
One of the videos starts with his two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom, before cutting to the rapper who is doing some yard work, watering his palm tree with a hose.
The second video shows DaBaby sitting in the back seat of the same Phantom, holding a handful of cash. A few seconds later, the next shot takes everyone by surprise, as the rapper shows up on top of his yellow Lamborghini Urus, dancing like no one is watching. While that was technically true then, the video has gathered almost 1,5 million views so far.
During the almost one-minute video, we also get a look at his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, which comes with a red paint job. He didn’t hop on top of this one, though, and it looks like it’s one of his favorite daily drives, too.
The rapper added one more video, where we see him dribble a basketball next to his Rolls-Royce Phantom. After a few seconds, his dogs come rushing in. He throws the ball away and it drops just a few feet away from his Lambo Urus.
With an estimated net worth of $6 million, DaBaby didn't seem phased that he might've hit his Urus with the basketball. Luckily, he didn't.
