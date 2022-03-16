Kodak Black Is Back to Matching With His Mercedes-Maybach GLS Just Because He Can

Kodak Black loves his vehicles and has found a great way to show them to the world. Since late last year, he has been matching his outfits to his rides, and this time he does it again, with his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, just because he can.
Florida rapper Kodak Black started matching with his vehicles around Halloween, when he got out of a plane in an orange sweatshirt with the same color as his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
From that moment on, he took every opportunity to create fun and original content at a whole new level, while still showing off his expensive car collection.
With a passion for wrapping cars, the models in his fleet sport several colors. He even used his green Lamborghini to show a festive mood during the Christmas season. Then he matched his grey Rolls-Royce Wraith with a Gulfstream private jet.
When he ran out of cars, he even found an ambulance to match with, showing his creativity knows no boundaries.
Now, the rapper donned a black and orange outfit and posed with his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, sharing the pictures on his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 14.
The SUV comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mated to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the engine sends resources to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (500 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
The SUV is also fast, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Kodak’s had some very busy days lately. Besides receiving a new whip, a Chevrolet Caprice convertible, in a more recent video, the rapper was behind the wheel of a light-grey painted Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and he gave us a look inside his luxurious SUV.
That comes one day after he encountered a couple of police officers that were actually fans of his, while out with one of his black SUVs, and showed it all on social media, as you can see attached below.
From that moment on, he took every opportunity to create fun and original content at a whole new level, while still showing off his expensive car collection.
With a passion for wrapping cars, the models in his fleet sport several colors. He even used his green Lamborghini to show a festive mood during the Christmas season. Then he matched his grey Rolls-Royce Wraith with a Gulfstream private jet.
When he ran out of cars, he even found an ambulance to match with, showing his creativity knows no boundaries.
Now, the rapper donned a black and orange outfit and posed with his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, sharing the pictures on his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 14.
The SUV comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mated to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the engine sends resources to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (500 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
The SUV is also fast, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Kodak’s had some very busy days lately. Besides receiving a new whip, a Chevrolet Caprice convertible, in a more recent video, the rapper was behind the wheel of a light-grey painted Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and he gave us a look inside his luxurious SUV.
That comes one day after he encountered a couple of police officers that were actually fans of his, while out with one of his black SUVs, and showed it all on social media, as you can see attached below.