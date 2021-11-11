Kodak Black Continues Orange Trend, Says He's "Taking Mugshots By da Maybach"

Rapper Kodak Black seems to have found a new favorite color, and, coincidentally or not, it matches the wrap on his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 4MATIC, in which he raps he’s “taking mugshots by da Maybach.”
Look, let’s get it out there. For a guy who spent quite some time in prison, he’s particularly fond of the color orange. Yet, in his latest post, he does comment that “They Rather See A [Man] In County Orange.” But he’s moved on from that, and now he’s “taking mugshots by da Maybach!” as he poses with his luxurious SUV.
It seems that the rapper really loves the vehicle, as he continues to hope Halloween will be back soon. Another set of pictures even shows the rapper wearing all orange while sitting on a pumpkin, and you can see them attached below. The set also had a pumpkin as a caption. Halloween really is over now, Kodak, but you know the deal about holidays, they come back every year.
Recently, the rapper displayed his SUV as he got out of a Gulfstream private jet. Living the life, Kodak Black doesn’t miss an opportunity to match with his high-ride Maybach.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic comes powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mated to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the Mercedes-AMG engine puts out 550 horsepower (500 ps) and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) at 2500-5000 rpm. The SUV also offers a fast driving experience, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
In his garage, you can also find a Lamborghini Urus, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and an Oldsmobile Cutlass. None of those are orange, but he did feature several orange cars in his music video for “Transportin’.”
Given his newfound love for the color, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he acquired another orange vehicle, or gave an old one a wrap like he did with the Mercedes-Maybach 600 4MATIC.
