789 HP Mercedes-Maybach GLS by Brabus Is Here, Celebs Know What They Want for Christmas

Based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, the project covers all main aspects, including the updated exterior and cabin, new wheels, and a whopping amount of power that could make some confuse it for the full-blown AMG.
Starting with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, Brabus has upgraded the turbos and installed their plug-and-play control module. As a result, the output and torque have been bumped to a very impressive 789 hp (800 ps / 588 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm.
Deemed as a “refined luxury supercar” by the tuner, it needs 4.5 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph), tips the scales at around 6,200 pounds (2.8 tons), and has a top speed electronically limited to 186 mph (300 kph). The stock GLS 600 tops out at 155 mph (250 kph) and is 0.4 seconds slower to 62 mph, aided by its 550 hp (558 ps / 410 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm).
The usual carbon fiber add-ons bedeck the exterior of the tuned GLS 600, and include the trim around the air intakes. The chin spoiler is also new, and Brabus has worked its magic on the bumpers, and diffuser, which incorporates the new exhaust pipes. As a finishing touch, the chrome trim has received a Shadow Grey look, and this shade is also found inside.
Speaking of the cabin, the pictured SUV has Leonis Orange upholstery. The soft leather has been wrapped around the seats, door cards, and entire cabin floor. At the back, they have added a tailor-made business console that incorporates two retractable tables. And if the interior design isn’t your cup of tea, then Brabus can tweak it to each individual’s taste, and here, the sky is pretty much the limit to what can be achieved.
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 to this specification as well. The work can be done all at once or in stages, so if you want your neighbors to envy you even more, then you should reach out to them. Oh, and don’t ask how much these upgrades cost, because if you had at least $160,500, before destination and dealer fees, to blow on a Maybach GLS, then money is definitely no issue.
Now, we may not know exactly how much these upgrades cost, but we do know the sticker price of the full car. The answer comes from Brabus (who else?), and you will need to sit down for this, because it is eye-watering expensive. For the Brabus 800, you are looking at €423,066.22 in Germany, which equals to $488,412 at the current exchange rates.
This means that instead of the tuned GLS, you could get no less than three new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUVs in the United States, or four new Mercedes-AMG GT sports cars. Fancy the new G-Wagen, perhaps? Well, then how about a new G 550 from $131,750? Even the AMG G 63, with its 577 hp and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, seems affordable next to the Brabus 800, as it carries an MSRP of $156,450.
