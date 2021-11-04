1 DaBaby Jokes About Buying Benz for His Daughter, Buys Miniature Toy Cars for His Kids

Kodak Black Matches Outfit to His Mercedes-Maybach GLS After Flying on Gulfstream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack) Halloween may be over, but Kodak Black is still wearing a sweater similar to Freddy Krueger’s, and, I get it, I’m not ready to give up Halloween, either.But it doesn’t stop there, because, after traveling in style on the expensive Gulfstream private jet, the rapper had a pretty sweet ride, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, waiting for him right outside the plane, matching his outfit. Unlike us, regular folks, who have to walk up to customs dragging along our possessions.Kodak didn’t drive home immediately, but had an impromptu photo session which, somehow, ended with him sitting on top of his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which is now sporting an orange wrap. When the rapper purchased the luxury, it had a two-tone paint scheme with black and red accents, but I guess he felt that was boring. You can also check out the original color in the gallery.The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up with a nine-speed 9 G-Tronic automatic transmission, the Mercedes-engine puts out 550 horsepower (500 PS), and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. Thanks to these figures, it offers a fast driving experience, with an acceleration of zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).Kodak seems to have a thing for orange vehicles, which was documented in his music video “Transportin.’” While he doesn’t own those cars, in his garage, though, there’s a Lamborghini Urus, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and a vintage Oldsmobile Cutlass.But it’s even more fun when they match like he just did with his Mercedes-Maybach GLS.