Kodak Black Gives Us a Short Tour of His “Mafioso” Car Collection

One gotta admin, Kodak Black’s got taste when it comes to cars. He has a wide variety of models, and he doesn’t seem to have a particular liking for just one brand. And now, he’s given us a short tour of his “zehicles.”
Kodak Black is a famous rapper and songwriter, and, as of February 2022, he reportedly has a $600k net worth. Although the rapper is much richer than that, the net worth suffered because of his never-ending legal troubles. However, no one denies his talent, and, well, taste in cars.
For the last few months, the rapper has found the funniest ways to introduce us to his collection, by matching his vehicles in creative photoshoots. He posed with his orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 4Matic for Halloween, his green Lamborghini Urus for Christmas, and even matched with an ambulance for the fun of it. He also his Rolls-Royce Write with a private jet, a Gulfstream IV with the tail number N44ZF.
In one of his recent Instagram Stories on February 9, he gave us a fun tour of his “zehicles,” with fun captions as he walked around his driveway. In one of the Stories, he wrote that he is “The Boss,” and that he is a “Mafioso.”
At the beginning of the short tour, we can see his green Lambo Urus, which, in a later story, he says he’s matching with because of his green sneakers. Then, he switches to a black Dodge Durango SRT 392, which he adds that “even tho I’m matching wit da Lamb, we pulling thru big boy SRT tonight.” We also see a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and his orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, which he’s flaunted several times before.
On February 12, the rapper gave us a glimpse of new songs from his upcoming album, Back for Everything, while singing on top of Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and having a lot of fun at a gas station, as you can see attached below.
