2022 Audi Q3 Recalled Over Rearview Camera Software Error

The electronics featured in modern automobiles are both a blessing and a curse. Even the most basic functionalities of the vehicle can be rendered useless by iffy software, which is precisely the case of the 2022 Audi Q3.
The Volkswagen Group that owns Audi is known for quite a few high-profile software blunders. The eighth-generation Golf and ID.3 come to mind. On the other hand, VW also happens to be quite talented at writing software.
Remember when they managed to fool everyone with the promise of clean diesels by altering emission system software to meet emission standards?
In any case, why is Audi calling back 665 vehicles in the United States?
Back in October 2021, the four-ringed automaker called back 2,857 vehicles because the response time of the rearview camera imagine didn’t meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111. Come January 2021, a dealership informed Audi that the software update of the initial recall was not performed correctly in some of those vehicles. The subsequent investigation revealed a deviation in the flash code for the Q3 while other models included in the previous recall were deemed to be fine.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “a software error may prevent the rearview image from initially displaying when the vehicle begins to reverse.” That goes against the aforementioned safety standard, hence the need for a second recall.
Dealers have been instructed to update the infotainment system free of charge while notification letters will be mailed April 8th. As of February 2022, Audi isn’t aware of warranty or customer claims due to this issue.
Introduced in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the second-generation Q3 is the smallest crossover that Audi sells in the United States. For the 2022 model year, the compact utility vehicle retails from $36,400 sans destination charge. Over in Europe, the even smaller Q2 has been confirmed to bite the dust along the A1 city car due to dwindling sales for both nameplates.
