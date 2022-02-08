Audi Helping Supply Amazon Villages With Solar Lighting Technology

Audi of Brazil, together with the Audi Environmental Foundation, have joined forces to support NGO Litro de Luz Brasil with supplying solar lighting to three villages in the Amazon region, which do not have a reliable connection to the power grid. Over 100 families are said to benefit from this project, with delivery and installation scheduled for Q2 of 2022.
The goal here is to enhance education and safety in the villages by fitting common areas with lamp posts powered by solar panels, which in turn should make pathways through these settlements safer at night. Litro de Luz Brasil will install the equipment together with the locals and will handle all future maintenance. They will also organize the collection of used lithium batteries.
Regarding education, the NGO is providing families with solar-powered hand lamps that can be used inside as well as outside.
“This project connects several elements of Audi’s DNA at once: innovation, technology, electrification, and, above all, the desire to help people live better lives,” said Audi do Brasil exec Antonio Calcagnotto.
“We keep talking about the future, but we can’t forget that there are millions of people around the world whose basic needs are not being met. Solar lighting is not only carbon neutral but will also improve social conditions as well as health and safety in these villages.”
Litro de Luz Brasil is already active in all five regions of the South American country, having offered solar lighting to communities that have so far been unable to access the power grid. Their initiative supplies lamp posts, hand lamps and several other solar solutions built using simple materials such as PET bottles and PVC pipes, powered by either solar panels, rechargeable batteries or LED lamps.
“This collaboration between Litro de Luz and Audi is an ideal way to help us achieve our dream of bringing light to the Amazon regions, where most Brazilians live without access to electricity,” said Litro de Luz Brasil founder, Lais Higashi.
