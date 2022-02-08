Buyer Beware, This Classic Audi V8 Quattro Will Play Russian Roulette With Your Wallet

Are you a glutton for punishment with way too much time and money on your hands? Or maybe you fancy yourself a certified DIY guru the likes of WatchJRGo or the Car Wizard? If that's the case, we dare you to try and fix anything on this early 90s Audi V8 Quattro for sale for under $10 grand.
In its day, the V8 was Audi's foray into the ever-heated, full-size luxury sedan market. In a period when competition from BMW and Mercedes-Benz was arguably at its absolute apex, to boot.
Audi knew very well they had to come up with something special to remain relevant in this segment. To its credit, the permanent four-wheel drive and unlike any seen at the time, did a good job of that.
This classic German sedan is derived from the Audi C3 platform. It featured an altered and more elegant grille and bumpers as compared to its 100 or 200 that came before it. All wrapped in extra layers of refinement that would define the brand going forward from that point.
It's not specified whether this V8 Quatro features the 3.6 liter V8 rather than the later 4.2-liter unit. But based on the pre-facelift appearing front grille, chances are good it's the smaller of the two.
With 160,000 miles on the clock (257,495 km), this example is no spring chicken. Furthermore, it's not like the average mechanic who spends all day servicing Civics and Rav4s all day long is going to be able to fix the complex Bosch fuel injection system by themselves.
At $6,700 before taxes and fees via a private classic Autotrader listing, it's anyone's guess if this car has any life left in it. We hope whoever scoops it up has the foresight to take it to a mechanic before they make the purchase, lest their bank accounts take a savage blow it doesn't recover from for months, if not years.
