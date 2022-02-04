More Than 31,000 Audis Recalled Due to Rear Axle Misalignment

Last April, the Volkswagen Group of America recalled 40,993 Audis based on the MLB platform because the lock nuts on the rear trailing arms may break due to stress corrosion. Dealers have replaced the lock nuts free of charge, but somewhat curiously, the automotive colossus from Germany didn’t tell U.S. dealers to check the suspension alignment of the rear axle.
Given these circumstances, have a wild guess what the recall we’re covering today is all about. Indeed, the Volkswagen Group is recalling 31,058 of the aforementioned MLB vehicles for uneven tire wear due to misalignment.
You can’t make this stuff up.
The Wolfsburg-based automaker (or Ingolstadt in Audi’s case) became aware of the issue in September 2021 following multiple European reports of premature and uneven tire wear. Dealers were instructed on November 20th to check the suspension alignment for the rear axle, hence the slight difference in the recall population. Come January, the Audi Product Safety Committee determined that the rear axle in vehicles with the prior recall already executed is not within specifications (a.k.a. misaligned rear axle).
Thankfully for all parties, the automaker isn’t aware of any field cases in the United States of America. Dealers will be instructed on March 25th to check the suspension alignment and rear tires as well. Of course, the rear tires will be replaced at no cost to the owner if uneven wear is identified.
Known owners will be notified of the recall on March 25th as well.
The list of recalled vehicles starts with the A4 family, including the S4 but excluding the RS 4 Avant. The A5/S5/RS 5 follow suit, along with the A6/S6/RS 6 Avant. The list continues with the A7 and A8 lineups.
In terms of crossover utility vehicles, the Modular Longitudinal Matrix front- and all-wheel-drive platform underpins the compact Q5 and much larger Q7 and Q8. The go-faster RS Q8 is recalled as well as per the safety recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
