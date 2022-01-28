2022 Audi RS 3 Tries to Reach 180 MPH on the Highway, Showcases Its Drift Mode

Audi's RS 3 is a fascinating proposal, especially in sedan form. It is positioned in the compact segment, but has 401 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. (500 Nm) of torque on tap, as well as all-wheel drive to keep grip in check. It also comes with a distinctive exhaust note, which gets turned up to 11 if it gets modifications.
Audi is the only manufacturer to offer an inline-five-cylinder motor in the segment, and it even has a historical link with its iconic Quattro model due to the choice of a five-pot mill instead of an inline-four.
With that in mind, the Dutch at AutoTopNL have tested a mildly modified example on the German autobahn. Before we watch it attempt to reach its top speed, we get to listen to its LCE Performance exhaust, which has a pleasant sound.
Unlike other tests made by the outlet, this one also involves a showcase of the RS 3 Sedan's Drift mode, which is interesting to watch. Since it happened on wet pavement, it was without any tire smoke.
However, the person holding the camera and filming the whole thing was almost hit during one of the drifts, which goes to show some dangers faced by videographers who work with cars.
If you ever try to film someone else doing anything remotely like this, keep your distance, as many things may go wrong. Fortunately, nobody was hurt while the video that is embedded below was being filmed.
The 2022 Audi RS 3 8Y is capable of reaching a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) in stock form. The electronic limiter can be bumped up to 280 km/h (ca. 174 mph) with the selection of an option when the vehicle is ordered at the dealer.
Customers who also get the ceramic brakes will end up with a top speed that is raised to 290 km/h (ca. 180 mph). Since these are electronically-imposed limits, there are tuners out there that will be able to eliminate the restrictions, but that may affect the factory warranty in some cases.
With that in mind, the Dutch at AutoTopNL have tested a mildly modified example on the German autobahn. Before we watch it attempt to reach its top speed, we get to listen to its LCE Performance exhaust, which has a pleasant sound.
Unlike other tests made by the outlet, this one also involves a showcase of the RS 3 Sedan's Drift mode, which is interesting to watch. Since it happened on wet pavement, it was without any tire smoke.
However, the person holding the camera and filming the whole thing was almost hit during one of the drifts, which goes to show some dangers faced by videographers who work with cars.
If you ever try to film someone else doing anything remotely like this, keep your distance, as many things may go wrong. Fortunately, nobody was hurt while the video that is embedded below was being filmed.
The 2022 Audi RS 3 8Y is capable of reaching a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) in stock form. The electronic limiter can be bumped up to 280 km/h (ca. 174 mph) with the selection of an option when the vehicle is ordered at the dealer.
Customers who also get the ceramic brakes will end up with a top speed that is raised to 290 km/h (ca. 180 mph). Since these are electronically-imposed limits, there are tuners out there that will be able to eliminate the restrictions, but that may affect the factory warranty in some cases.