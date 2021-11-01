New Audi U.S. Recall Includes More Models Than This Title Can Fit

Europeans Cook Martian Rover for 120 Hours to Get Rid of Earth Organic Molecules

Is your brand new Audi refusing to display the rearview image on the center screen upon engaging reverse? It’s an issue more common than expected, and the reason behind the automaker’s latest recall conducted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in North America. 7 photos



On paper, it sounds like Audi is calling back at least a few hundred thousand



As you can assume, the problem, due to which the said cars fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements for ‘rear visibility’, is easily fixable. In fact, subsequent to scheduling an appointment with an authorized dealer, technicians will update the infotainment unit parameters, free of charge, after inspection.



Before being able to reach out to their local Audi dealer, owners will have to wait for NHTSA can be reached at 1-888-327-4236. The safety campaign comprises many models, such as the 2021 A8 and S8, 2022 A3 Sedan, A4 Sedan, A5 Sportback, S3 Sedan, S5 Sportback, Q3, Q5, Q5 Sportback, Q7, SQ7, Q8, SQ8, RS Q8, RS 6 Avant , and e-tron GT. Cars made after October 16, 2021, are not affected, as they have received a new software version.On paper, it sounds like Audi is calling back at least a few hundred thousand vehicles , but the truth is that only 2,857 units will have to be driven back to the dealers, and only 10% of them are estimated to have the defect. Speaking of which, this is blamed on a software glitch that causes a delay in the activation of the reversing camera, as certain running processes can hinder each other.As you can assume, the problem, due to which the said cars fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements for ‘rear visibility’, is easily fixable. In fact, subsequent to scheduling an appointment with an authorized dealer, technicians will update the infotainment unit parameters, free of charge, after inspection.Before being able to reach out to their local Audi dealer, owners will have to wait for the recall to start. The official date is yet unknown, but it could happen around or after the Winter Holidays, considering that both owners and dealers are expected to be informed of the matter on or before December 17. The official Audi recall number is 91CR, and they can be contacted at 1-800-253-2834. Thecan be reached at 1-888-327-4236.