Watch a 600-HP Audi RS Q8 Climb the Alps – Can It Get More European Than This?

Do you know how they say there are a few things everyone should have on their bucket list? Stuff like, I don't know, sky diving, swimming with the dolphins, saving someone's life – though you can't really plan that one – the opportunity either presents itself or it doesn't. Unless it was you who put that person in danger's path in the first place... no, that would be totally weird. And wrong. And most likely a criminal offense).
Climbing to the top of a mountain can make it on that list too (especially if you live in a very flat area), and when it comes to mountains – I was going to say "it's hard to do much better than the Alps", but the truth is there are countless other options – the Himalaya, Kilimanjaro, the Andes, and so on. However, very few of these alternatives possess the road infrastructure you are going to find dotted across Europe's largest mountain range, making the Alps the ideal choice for anyone who likes to tick as many of their bucket list entries from behind the wheel of a car as possible.
Since you're on an automotive website, we can at least assume you're not against the idea, especially when the wheel in question is the flat-bottomed one of an Audi RS Q8, one of the coolest high-riding vehicles money can buy at the moment.
The German performance SUV follows the same recipe as its RS siblings – namely a 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine developing 592 hp (600 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, all channeled through an eight-speed automatic to all four corners via the legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system. It may not be the quickest nor the fastest SUV on the market, but it's definitely up there with the best in terms of performance, and that's enough for most people.
However, it's probably the model's appearance that will sway a lot of buyers its way. Compare it to the Tesla Model X, for instance, and you can see why the quickest SUV might not stand much of a chance in front of the RS Q8. Not even the Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, the quickest SUV around Nürburgring at the moment, looks sportier or more menacing than the Audi.
This clip pays tribute to all of the RS Q8's talents since it includes a bit of everything: a hard launch, a few growly passes, a handful of interior shots, and plenty of footage showing the Java Green SUV resting against the beautiful scenery of the Austrian Alps.
Yes, we should all aspire to climb the Alps before our time comes, and even though it takes skill and adequate gear to reach the highest summit, there's plenty of fun to be had lower down as long as it involves something like this Audi RS Q8.
