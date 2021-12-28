Love Island Star Molly-Mae Hague Surprises Mom with Hybrid Audi Q3

TV personality Molly-Mae Hague wanted to do something nice for her parents on Christmas by giving them something glamorous and useful. So she opted for an Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI e and they loved it.
The Love Island star made a big deal out of presenting her family with the PHEV and filming a vlog about it, which she later posted on her YouTube channel.
The star even made a big red bow to place it on the hood and attached a star-shaped red balloon to one of the wipers. At first, she had parked the new SUV around the corner in her hometown Hitchin in North Hertfordshire, Uk, and brought it in front when her family started exchanging presents. She had placed the car keys inside a box and then invited her mom, Debbie Gordon, outside to check it out.
The Q3 Sportsback TFSI comes with a 1.4-liter TFSI under the hood as the combustion engine. This four-cylinder engine delivers 148 horsepower (150 ps). The electric motor adds 94 horsepower (95 ps) for a total of 242 horsepower (245 ps) and a maximum torque of 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) through a 6-speed automatic S-tronic transmission. The car goes from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 130.5 mph (210 kph).
"Happy Christmas mum," the Love Island star wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of her mother soon after giving her the SUV. "Vlogged this moment," Molly told fans. She later uploaded the video where she showed her family’s reaction to the SUV. The model comes in Nardo Gray and seems to be a Black Edition based on its front grille and wheels.
This year, the 22-year-old got her driver’s license, and she didn’t go for anything flashy. She splashed on a Range Rover back in March. Now, she treated her family to an SUV coupe, and they were thrilled.
