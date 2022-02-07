Don't Call 911! Kodak Black Ran Out of Cars to Match With, Now Picked an Ambulance

What would we do without Kodak Black showing the most original way to match our outfits to our vehicles? He seems to have run out of cars, but he always has emergency vehicles to add to his list. Literally. This time, he matched with an ambulance.
Kodak Black seems to have discovered an untapped market to flaunt his wealth. Since Halloween, he started posting funny sets of pictures of himself matching his vehicles, be it his luxurious, orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, or his green Lamborghini Urus.
At first, it seemed to be seasoned-themed, because he surely appeared to have enjoyed Halloween, posing several times in an orange outfit with his luxurious Maybach, which is now sporting a black wrap. Then, he switched to Christmas, with his green-wrapped Lamborghini Urus.
When he ran out of vehicles with season-themed colors, he went one step further, by showing off his elegant, two-tone Rolls-Royce Wraith, which matched a Gulfstream private jet with a similar two-tone, white and gray exterior paint scheme.
He might have reached the end of his brightly wrapped vehicles, but there are always more options. So, this time, he turned to something even more eye-catching: an ambulance.
In one of his recent posts, Kodak Black indicated that his originality has no boundaries and wore a blue and red outfit with a white t-shirt underneath and white shoes, that fully matched an AMR ambulance. The rapper captioned the set: “First ambulance moving,” and he even snapped some pictures with the interior of the special emergency vehicle, posing on the steps right at the entrance.
Naturally, his outfit that matched with the ambulance only applied to the exterior of the van, but his effort is truly to be applauded. I can’t help but wonder if he’ll match with a red vehicle for Valentine’s Day, though. He could even make use of a firetruck.
