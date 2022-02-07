Ford CEO Jim Farley Confirms ICE Future for the Bronco and Mustang

As you’re well aware, Ford of Europe will switch to a fully-electric lineup in 2030. The Blue Oval isn’t willing to make this bet in the United States, though. What’s more, the automaker’s ICE business will be increasingly focused around iconic products such as the Bronco and Mustang lines.
Speaking to Automotive News, chief financial officer John Lawler made it crystal clear that “we continue to see a lot of opportunity in the internal combustion engine business.” Lawler even described it as a “strategic advantage” as automakers large and small pour billions into EV R&D.
The Dearborn-based automaker intends to hike up its annual production capacity for electric vehicles to 600,000 units within two years. Over at General Motors, which soldiers on as the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, chief exec Mary Barra has vowed to blow Tesla out of the water by 2025.
GM further intends to go fully electric by 2035 and carbon neutral by 2040, but there’s a catch to the automaker’s claims. More to the point, those are nothing more than promises that can always be postponed as GM sees fit.
Turning out attention back to the Bronco and Mustang, electrification certainly is right around the corner. In the Bronco’s case, the Blue Oval has indirectly confirmed a PHEV via the EV Coaching feature we’ve covered in 2020. As for the pony car, an engineer let it slip that hybrid power is on the table for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote engines.
Previously expected to arrive for the 2023 model year, the S650 is now rumored as a 2024 model. Whatever the future may hold for the Mustang, it’s also important to note that Ford has patented a hybrid V8 with two electric motors. The Lithium Concept from 2019 further paves the way for a fully-electric Mustang that’s certain to alienate quite a few enthusiasts.
The enthusiasts in question should get over it as quickly as possible because Stellantis is currently developing an electric muscle car that can smoke all four tires into submission. A concept of the upcoming model is expected to be presented later this year while the production version is due in 2024.
