Flashback Ford Imagined as the “Cyber-Taurus” EV Wagon Tesla Doesn't Have

Although it has not been around for long, Tesla already has some of the coolest EV sedans and SUVs on the planet. Alas, regular folk want more body styles. And station wagons might be chief among them.
Sure, aside from the Model S, 3, X, and Y (that is the correct way to write them down, Elon Musk-style wink, wink), the recently relocated Texas-based electric vehicle and clean energy company also has the Cybertruck. It is “almost” ready for market primetime. Well, sort of...
Additionally, it seems that Tesla aficionados are also very receptive to the idea of getting a station wagon from the company. That is based on the positive reactions to the automotive world’s virtual artists creating such estate versions. Either from scratch or based on currently existing models.
Piggybacking on all the Tesla estate commotion is Marouane Bembli, the prolific virtual artist better known as thesketchmonkey on social media. Who has another interesting “flashback” idea. With an EV twist and neo-vintage, FoMoCo looks. Well, that is an entertaining alternative, right?
As always, he is ready to discuss the latest market arrivals, give us a behind-the-scenes making-of video, or just a plain CGI giggle. The recent idea might be rightfully considered as an example of the latter category, for sure. After all, it’s a reinvented second-generation Ford Taurus wagon that acts as a major play upon words. With “flashback” (as it’s part of the remastering series), and a cool “Cyber-Taurus” nameplate, given the squared-off styling.
Alas, gauging the fan reaction shows that even with a Range Rover-like rear end, this complete redesign certainly struck home for many people. Frankly, we like it almost just as much. Still, we really hope that all the overwhelmingly positive reactions will finally determine this (and other) CGI experts to work a little harder and give us more than one POV.
As for the Cyber-Taurus, let us take virtual things up “just” a notch and even imagine it with a Mach-E 1400 EV powertrain capable of rivaling Tesla’s Plaid series.
