Kodak Black Gets Into the Holiday Season, Matching His Outfit to Green Lamborghini Urus

Another holiday, another car to match with, Kodak Black must think. Since Halloween, he has been flaunting (and matching with) his orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and now he switched to another SUV, the Lamborghini Urus, this time, in green.
Kodak Black, like any other self-respecting celebrity, also has his fair share of expensive whips. But he goes above and beyond in customizing them, and they usually sport different colors every time.
His Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC at first had a red and dark blue paint, but, in time, he switched to bright orange. Since Halloween, he has been flaunting the SUV on social media, and he even put a matching orange Christmas tree next to it, while he also showed up dressed in that color.
But now he switched to a more thematic tone for the season and opted for a Gucci outfit. First, he posed next to a piano that also had the Gucci logo on it, and then shared several pictures next to Lamborghini’s first Super-SUV, the Urus. This one also seems to have had a different color in the past, as it used to have a bright lime green wrap. However, the new pictures apparently feature some filters, but it looks like a softer shade of green. It has though, the same gold wheels it sported before. You can find both color paints in the gallery.
Introduced in 2018, the Urus is exactly what you’d expect from the Italian brand and more. Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, churns out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. When it comes to performance, the super-SUV surely delivers and sits among the fastest SUVs out there. The brand claims their SUV can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
In Kodak Black's garage, you can also find a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a Mercedes-AMG G 650, and an Oldsmobile Cutlass, but he hasn't found a holiday to match with those ones. Yet.
