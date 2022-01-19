Kodak Black Now Matches His Rolls-Royce Wraith with a Gulfstream Private Jet

Considered one of the most critically acclaimed rappers, Kodak Black knows how to stay in the spotlight, and all his Instagram posts show him living the good life. While he usually matches his outfits to his rides, this time, his vehicle, a spectacular white and gray Rolls-Royce Wraith, matched the private jet he used, a Gulfstream IV.
Ever since Halloween, Kodak Black, on his real name Bill Kahan Kapri, has found a new way to enjoy his vehicles: matching his outfits with their exterior paint every time he drove them.
It all started with his brightly colored Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, which received an orange wrap. Then he switched from the Halloween theme to something more appropriate for Christmas as he moved on to a different SUV – a green Lamborghini Urus which used to have a bright green wrap in the past.
But now he found a completely different way to flex his wealth – by matching his Rolls-Royce Wraith to a private jet. Although the rapper didn’t put his name down for a jet of his own, he’s been traveling private on Gulfstreams for a while.
This time, it was a Gulfstream IV with the tail number N44ZF. The aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce Tay Mk.6118 engines which thrust 61.6kN (13,850 lb), and it has a capacity of 17 passengers and two crew members.
The exterior of the heavy jet is white, with a big, gray stripe stretching from front to rear, which is similar to the exterior of Kodak Black’s Rolls-Royce Wraith. His car sports the same two colors, its hood painted in light gray.
Rolls-Royce introduced the Wraith line in 2013. The two-door is powered by a 6.6-liter V12 engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 624 horsepower (632 ps) at 5,600 rpm and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Thanks to these figures, it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds and its top speed is limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
In one of the pictures shared on Kodak Black's Instagram Stories, it looks like his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC was also parked next to the aircraft, now sporting a black wrap.
Last Friday, Kodak didn’t have a good day, as one of his rides ran out of gas on the highway. The rapper didn’t give us much information on which one of his vehicles he was driving at the time, but that day he posed next to his matte black Bentley Bentayga. Luckily, he found a new way to enjoy his rides.
