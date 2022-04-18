Moneybagg Yo's Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Matches Her Black Lambo Urus, They're a Great Team

Over the weekend, Ari Fletcher decided to shake up the content on her social media. On Saturday, she matched her outfit to a matte black Lamborghini Urus, and the next day, posed with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Social media influencer Ari Fletcher, who is currently dating rapper Moneybagg Yo, obviously has a taste for expensive, powerful cars. And her latest social media content shows it.
On Saturday, Ari Flecher donned a black outfit and posed next to a matte black Lamborghini Urus, as she flaunted her new hair extensions. She captioned the set of pictures: “Matte black,” with a black heart emoji.
The Urus is a top choice for celebrities, being the only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup. It’s powerful and fast, plus it has an exotic, rugged exterior. Introduced back in 2018, the SUV comes with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) at 6,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) between 2,250 and 4,500 revs to both axles.
When it was revealed, the SUV was the fastest ever to exist, and, four years later, it’s still among the fastest out there. The Urus can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Although Ari hardly poses with vehicles, this weekend seems to have been the exception. Because the following day, she was out there again, dressed up in a blue outfit, and posed next to a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its doors open, showing the elegant white leather seats and black contrasting details.
Although the first post gathered almost half a million likes, fans in her comment section didn’t fail to notice that the social media influencer’s Lamborghini Urus sported a disabled sticker hanging on the rearview mirror and roasted her for it. Some even joked that an SUV as big as the Urus clearly needs more space to park.
